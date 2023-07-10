Former CNN reporter suing network for ‘race discrimination’

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin

A former CNN reporter says she is suing the news channel in Britain for “unfair dismissal, disability and race discrimination.”

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin wrote in a tweet on Monday she had decided to bring the Employment Tribunal claim, which is due to be heard in London on Monday.

She said CNN had failed to support her after she was severely injured in an incident in 2014, while reporting from the occupied Palestinian territories.

She said the incident has left her with an “invisible disability.”

“I was injured on assignment for CNN,” Mohsin wrote in the tweet. “They fired me [.] We risk our lives in the field trusting we’ll be taken care of [.] I’m suing for unfair dismissal, disability & race discrimination.”

After the incident, Mohsin said, she requested alternative duties and support for rehabilitation but the employer refused.

“I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN,” she wrote. “I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not.”

The journalist also alleges she asked CNN if she could switch to a presenting role in order to reduce the amount of time spent travelling but was told “you don’t have the look we are looking for.”

Three years later CNN terminated her contract.

Mohsin’s claim also alleges a complaint about the gender pay gap at the news channel. She said her claim raised important questions about safety of journalists and the treatment of women of color in journalism.

“This should cause concern for all foreign correspondents who travel around the world – and take risks to do their journalism in the belief their employer will take care of them,” she said.

The Guardian reported that CNN “is opposing the claim on territorial grounds, arguing that the terms of Mohsin’s contract mean she does not have the right to bring a case in London.”

