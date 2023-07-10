Godless Fake Science. The Importance of Truth

By Mark Keenan

Global Research, July 10, 2023

***

The Importance of Truth

Is not my intention to unsettle those persons unwilling to disturb their cerebral repose by confronting uncomfortable facts, thus I forewarn this article may cause cognitive dissonance, which results from the mind’s inability to hold two conflicting beliefs simultaneously. However, truth is vitally important and such topics must be addressed.

Modern society has been subjected to a network of lies and false narratives so pervasive it has become the accepted ‘norm’. However, the lies are certainly not accepted by all people. We have all been subjected to fake science and related ideologies that we were ‘born into’, and ‘educated’ to accept, and have thus been living in a ‘systematized delusion’.

A ‘systemized delusion’ being defined as one based on a false premise, pursued by a logical process of reasoning to an insane conclusion; there being one central delusion, around which other aberrations of the mind converge.”, see Endnote [i]. Truth is important for without it we are lost, adrift, and rudderless in a sea of lies. If left to condition you, such fake narratives are going to send you sailing in the wrong direction. The importance of truth should not be discounted. All things rest upon truth, and only by truth can the world be sustained.

“No face which we can give to a matter will stead us so well at last as the truth. This alone wears well… Say what you have to say, not what you ought. Any truth is better than make-believe.” –Henry David Thoreau

“Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth. I sat at a table where were rich food and wine in abundance, and obsequious attendance, but sincerity and truth were not; and I went away hungry from the inhospitable board. “ – Henry David Thoreau

“As if there were safety in stupidity alone.” – Henry David Thoreau

“I do not know what I may appear to the world; but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy, playing on the sea shore… finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell… whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.”- Sir Isaac Newton, Famous scientist

Fake Science

The book Godless Fake Science demonstrates that much of the scientific narrative we have been taught from our school days onwards, is based on falsehood, and that the institution of ‘science’ itself has in many ways been hijacked by financial interests seeking to advance their own narrative and agenda. Modern science, like economics, banking, and corporate-owned mass media, has become part of a paradigm borne by deceit, and corporate greed; and which paints God out of the picture.

The manipulation and fraudulent distortion of scientific and economic data has long been used by the ‘new world order crowd’ to promote false and deceptive agendas. These agendas stem from the top echelons of the international political, mega-corporate and financial system, and those few so-called financial elites who control it. These agendas also include bogus science posing as fact, which is then utilised to promote an ulterior agenda. The financialists that have a controlling interest in the world banking and corporate system have been able to do so as they have owned and controlled the money creation process itself for the past century. By fully controlling the source of money creation and distribution the money-masters have been able to fund any agenda they wish and, similarly, defund anything they wish.

“Give me control of a nation’s money supply and I care not who makes its laws.” – Mayer Amschel Rothschild (banker)

The money creation process was hijacked by this same line of corporate mechanics in the Federal Reserve coup of 1913, and has been under private control ever since. See the book Demonic Economics and the Tricks of the Bankers for more details. There is ‘nothing new under the sun’, certain narcissistic folks are always seeking power and control. The unpalatable reality is that both economic and scientific tricks are used by this new world order Davos group, and their cohorts at the UN, WEF, and WHO, etc., to increase their own economic power/control over world society. Communist control ideology; monopoly capitalism; along with corporate, banking, political, and media control, are the everyday tools of this group. Thus, society has become inundated with godless fake science and subversive ideologies that serve an ulterior agenda.

Fake Climate Science

An example of a false scientific narrative is that CO2, or methane emissions from livestock, such as cows, causes climate change – this is detailed in this previous article. The cult of ‘manmade climate change’ is a media and UN politically-promoted ‘ideology’, that is used for a wider agenda of control. Manmade climate change from CO2 emissions or methane from livestock, is not based in fact and has hijacked real environmentalism. A chapter in the book Godless Fake Science is dedicated to this subject, and see also the books Transcending the Climate Change Deception and CO2 Climate Hoax. In addition, note the video presentations by renowned scientists on the Irish Climate Science Forum website:

“in the long history of the earth there has been almost no correlation between climate and co2… the paloeclimate record shows unambiguously that Co2 is not a control knob… the narrative is absurd… it gives governments the power to control the energy sector… for about 33 years, many of us have been battling against the climate hysteria… There were more important leading people who were objecting to it, they were unfortunately older and by now most of them dead…

Elites are always searching for ways to advertise their virtue and assert their authority. They believe they are entitled to view science as a source of authority rather than a process, and they try to appropriate science, suitably and incorrectly simplified, as the basis for their movement. Movements need goals, and these goals are generally embedded in legislation. The effect of legislation long outlasts the alleged science. As long as scientists are rewarded for doing so they are unlikely to oppose the exploitation of science.” – Richard L Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences, MIT

Via decades of climate propaganda, the financialists behind all the CO2 Hoax have misdirected the ‘educuated’ (indoctrinated) masses into a doomsday frenzy. For example, a neighbor, a nice woman, will now not even burn wood logs in her stove to heat her house, for fear of climate change, and criticizes others who do so; and a local grocery store manager, a man in his 50s, confided to me he was in severe anxiety about the climate disaster. It is hardly surprising that a ‘climate activist’ posted a review here of the book on Amazon last week, with the hysterical accusation of “denial, denial, denial”. Labelling someone as a “denier” is what some people resort to when they have no scientific argument or sound evidential basis. It obvious from the three-sentence review, that the reviewer had not actually read the book. If they had they would see their statements dismantled and worries fade away. The listing also shows they had not purchased the book. How can we communicate with such a brainwashed person? I do not deny the climate is changing for it appears to have always gradually changed naturally in its own cycle, however, the reality is carbon emissions or methane from livestock, such as cows, are not the cause. Richard L Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences at MIT summarises the battle against the climate hysteria as follows:

“The ‘educated’ class is most vulnerable to the absurd narrative… when we talk about science we are to talking to people who have no idea even of the vocabulary… the educated masses are aware of their scientific ignorance and this leaves them very insecure… they need simple narratives it allows them to believe that they actually do understand the science, and as we see today with climate it allows them to become ignorantly proud of their alleged accomplishment… the situation is compounded when it comes to climate where… most scientists are also ignorant, but where their support for the narrative comforts the non-scientists. I suspect… this elite (educated class) feels they need to show they too have met challenges even if the challenges are purely imaginary, this seems particularly true of young people… most ordinary people don’t have these problems.

Our task is to show the relevant people the people who make decisions for us, the political people, the overall stupidity of this issue rather than punching away at the details… it is likely that we have to capitalise on the insecurity of the educated elite and make them look silly instead of superior and virtuous. We must remember that they are impervious to real science unless it is reduced to their level… Whether we are capable of doing is an open question.” – Richard L Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences, MIT

Victims of the climate catastrophe narrative believe that “on the ground, more and more people are dying from heat wave flooding, wildfires and communities are being wiped out by rising seas.” Dr Nils-Axel Mörner, a former Committee Chairman at the original UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and former head of the Paleo Geo-physics and Geo-dynamics department in Stockholm, has exposed this narrative as false. Dr Mörner resigned in protest of the lies and fake science contained in the UN IPPC documents. Yet none of this information is provided to students in the universities of the world today, not to mention on television. He states:

“I was the chairman of the only international committee on sea levels changes and as such a person I was elected to be the expert reviewer on the (UN IPPC) sea levels chapter. It was written by 38 persons and not a single one was a sea level specialist… I was shocked by the low quality it was like a student paper… I went through it and showed them that it was wrong and wrong and wrong – in one case I said look at your own diagram it shows that what you are writing is wrong, and what did they do? They took off their diagram and left the writing!…

The scientific truth is on the side of the sceptics… When you come to the idea of ‘97% of scientists agree’ – this is just a lobbying trick 97%. I have thousands of high ranked scientists all over the world who agree that NO, CO2 is not the driving mechanism and that everything is exaggerated. There is no way that sea levels can rise by two meters by the beginning of the next century… this is against physics…

In the field of physics 80 to 90% of physicists know that the Co2 hypothesis is wrong – amongst geologists and astronomers 80% know the hypothesis… is wrong. Of course, metrologists they believe in this because that is their own profession – they live on it… I suspect that behind-the-scenes promoters… have an ulterior motive… It’s a wonderful way of controlling taxation controlling people.” – Dr Nils-Axel Mörner, a former Committee Chairman at the UN IPPC.

Professor John R. Christy, Director of Atmospheric and Earth Sciences, University of Alabama, has provided detailed analysis of climate data, and has also shattered the narrative that “on the ground, more and more people are dying”, see Endnote [ii]. I summarise the main points from his analysis below:

“temperatures were higher in the 1930s than today… the number of major tornadoes between 1954 and 1986 averaged 56/year, but between 1987 and 2020 the average was only 34/year; between 1895 and 2015 on average there has been no change in the number of very wet days per month, and no change in the number of very dry days per month, and the 20 driest months were before 1988. Between 1950 and 2019 the percentage of land area experiencing droughts has not increased globally – the trend is flat; the incidence of wildfires in North America between 1600 and 2000 has decreased substantially… Antarctic sea ice coverage has increased up to 2014, then dropped for 3 years, and has been increasing significantly again since 2017; there is much more sea ice today than there was 2,000 years ago, coverage has been dropping in recent years in the artic…

Sea levels rose 12.5 cm per decade for 8,000 years and then it levelled off, now it rising only 2.5 cm per decade… worrying about 30 cm rise in sea level in a decade is ridiculous, in a hurricane the east coast of the U.S. gets a 20 foot rise in 6 hours, so a 30 cm rise will be easily handled!… climate related deaths have plummeted; hundreds of thousands of people used to die from hurricanes now it’s just dozens.” – Professor John R. Christy, Director of Atmospheric and Earth Sciences, University of Alabama

Fake Pandemic

Chapter 2 of Godless Fake Science provides evidence of the fake Covid-19 pandemic; and details research indicating that a so-called Covid-19 virus does not actually exist (there was no virus leak from a lab in Wuhan), and that the entire discipline of virology took a wrong turn (to put it kindly) in 1950s. Countless millions of viruses exist in nature that have no detrimental effect to us. The research of Dr Stefan Lanka, amongst other scientists and doctors, indicates pathogenic viruses that cause disease simply do not exist. Virus pandemics are a mega-corporate scam. Toxins are a cause of disease in the body – is it not time that modern-day vaccine adjuvants containing substances, such as the toxin aluminium, came under closer scrutiny? Additional significant aspects are detailed in the article No Worries No Virus and also in the book No Worries No Virus.

Fake Science in the Biopharmaceutical Sector

Another area rife with fake science is the Bio-pharma and vaccine industry. Are you aware that Big pharma has paid more than $35 billion in criminal penalties for falsifying science? An area where the bio-pharmaceutical companies can be sued is for falsifying science. For example, Glaxo, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Merck, these companies have paid $35 billion in criminal penalties for lying to doctors, for defrauding and falsifying science, and for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, due detrimental aspects and side effects of their drugs and health products.

Furthermore, whistleblowers have informed us that the pharmaceutical industry routinely modifies trial results to secure official approval for a new drug. In such instances, the motivation is profit. In 2015, Dr Richard Horton, then editor-in-chief of the Lancet, the prestigious medical journal, made the following observation:

”A lot of what is published is incorrect”… this symposium – on the reproducibility and reliability of biomedical research… touched on one of the most sensitive issues in science today… much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness. As one participant put it, “poor methods get results”… The apparent endemicity of bad research behaviour is alarming… scientists too often sculpt data to fit their preferred theory of the world. Or they retrofit hypotheses to fit their data…” – Dr Richard Horton

An area of note is in relation to cholesterol, and statin drugs, the so-called miracle drugs widely prescribed to lower blood cholesterol levels. Statins are perhaps the most profitable drug in the history of medicine. According to Dr. Malcolm Kendrick:

“… the protection provided by statins is so small as to be not worth bothering about for most men and all women. Statins have many more side effects than has been admitted and their advocates should be treated with scepticism due to their links with the drugs’ manufacturers.” – Dr. Malcolm Kendrick

Neo-Darwinian Evolution – Falsehood Posing as Fact

Another prime example of godless scientific falsehood posing as fact is the atheistic theory of neo-Darwinian evolution that has been incessantly promoted since the 1850s. In 2008, over 700 scientists, all with doctorate degrees, see Endnote [iii], made a joint declaration titled A Scientific Dissent from Darwinism, stating:

“We are sceptical of claims for the ability of natural selection and random mutation to account for the complexity of life. Careful examination of the evidence for Darwinian theory should be encouraged”

Chapter 3 of Godless Fake Science provides comprehensive evidence and testimony that Darwin’s theory has no evidential basis; and details the research of scientists and biologists that have exposed these flaws. Yet, the theory is being taught by government education systems worldwide to billions of children, and students, in schools and universities; and to the rest of us via nature documentaries, movies, etc., on TV. The reality is our ancestors were not monkeys. If want to believe your ancestors were monkeys you have every right to do so, but it just isn’t true. You have been brainwashed over decades by the education (indoctrination) and media system. You can unlock yourself from that mental zoo at any time. The groups behind the historical promotion and dissemination of this fake scientific doctrine are steeped in atheistic ideology.

“scientists did accept the theory before it was rigorously tested…. Evolutionary science became the search for confirming evidence, and the explaining away of negative evidence” – Phillip Johnson, Berkely law professor, Author

“Evolution became in a sense a scientific religion. Almost all scientists have accepted it and many are prepared to ‘bend’ their observations to fit with it. To my mind the theory does not stand up at all.” – Lipson HS, “A Physicist Looks at Evolution”, Physics Bulletin, vol.31 (May 1980), p.138.

Are You a Seeker of Truth or a Believer in Lies?

“Question is: Can you tell me anything you know about evolution, any one thing that is true? I tried this question on geology staff at the Field Museum of Natural History and the only answer I got was silence. Then I woke up and realized that all my life I had been duped into taking evolutionism as revealed truth in some way.” – Dr. Colin Patterson, Evolution and Creationism, Speech at the American Museum of Natural History, New York (November 5, 1981), pp.1,2.

The Fossil Record Proves Darwin’s’ Theory Is Completely Incorrect

The fossil record does not support Darwin’s theory of evolution, or the mainstream theoretical evolutionary timeline that we were taught in school. Billions of organisms have been fossilized providing a record of life over millions of years yet instead of demonstrating gradual transition from one species to another, the fossil record clearly indicates a pattern in which species suddenly emerge fully formed, then exist virtually unchanged until they disappear from the fossil layers upon extinction. Darwin himself wrote:

“the number of intermediate [transitional] species… must be truly enormous. Why then is not every geological formation full of such intermediate links? Geology does not reveal any such finely graduated organic chain; this perhaps is the most obvious and serious objection against the Theory [of Evolution].” – Charles Darwin

And while there may be rare instances of species that seem part ape, part human, there is no evidence the one came from the other. To overcome this problem, Darwin argued, with no proof whatsoever, that the fossil record is extremely inaccurate and littered with gaps. He argued that future generations of paleontologists would fill these gaps via their research. (Paleontologists study the history and process of evolution by examining fossils). After 150 years has the diligent research of modern paleontologists fulfilled Darwin’s prediction?

The Search for Speciation – There Are No Intermediate Fossils

As the following scientific extracts demonstrate, the answer to the above question is a resounding “NO”. Over the past 150 years hundreds of thousands of fossils of extinct species have been found, but the entire fossil record shows no example of a transition from one species to another species anywhere.

“One hundred and twenty years of paleontological research later, it has become abundantly clear that the fossil record will not confirm this part of Darwin’s predictions. Nor is the problem a miserably poor record. The fossil record simply shows that this prediction is wrong. … The observation that species are amazingly conservative and static entities throughout long periods of time has all the qualities of the emperor’s new clothes: everyone knew it but preferred to ignore it. Paleontologists, faced with a recalcitrant record obstinately refusing to yield Darwin’s predicted pattern, simply looked the other way.” – Eldredge, N. and Tattersall, I., The Myths of Human Evolution, 1982, p.45-46.

“But fossil species remain unchanged throughout most of their history and the record fails to contain a single example of a significant transition.” – Woodroof, D.S., Science, vol.208, 1980, pg.716.

“The curious thing is that there is a consistency about the fossil gaps; the fossils are missing in all the important places.” – Hitching, Francis, Where Darwin Went Wrong, Penguin Books, 1982, pg, 19.

“the fossil material is now so complete that the lack of transitional species cannot be explained as due to scarcity of material. The deficiencies are real; they will never be filled.” – Professor Nils Heribert-Nilsson, Lund University, Sweden, 1954

Darwin himself even admits the absence of intermediate species “presses hard” on his theory. See the screenshot below from his Origin of Species book, pg 354:

“The number of intermediate species, which have formerly existed on the earth, must be truly enormous. Why then is not every geological record and every stratum full of such intermediate links? Geology assuredly does not reveal any such finely graduated organic chain; and this, perhaps, is the most obvious and gravest objection which can be urged against my theory. “ – quote from ‘Origin of the Species’ (pg 308) by Charles Darwin

“But I do not pretend that I should ever have suspected how poor was the record in the best preserved geological sections, had not the absence of innumerable transitional links between the species which lived at the commencement and close of each formation, pressed so hardly on my theory.” – Charles Darwin, Origin of Species, pg 354

Thus, there is no satisfactory mechanism to account for how new species appeared. Furthermore, speciation (the forming of new species) has never been observed. Variations within a species were observed in Darwin’s day as they are now. However, ‘evolution’ beyond variations within one species to create an entirely new different species remains completely hypothetical, and lacks an evidential confirmation to this day. This conclusion is supported by quotations from evolutionary biologists listed below.

“… throughout 150 years of bacteriology, there is no evidence that one species of bacteria has changed into another… since there is no evidence for species changes between the simplest forms of unicellular life, it is not surprising that there is no evidence for evolution from prokaryotic to eukaryotic cells, let alone throughout the whole array of higher multicellular organisms.” – Alan H. Linton, Bacteriologist

“… speciation [the forming of a new species] whether in the remote galapagos, in the laboratory cages of the drosophilosopers, or in the crowded sediments of the palaeontologists, still has never been traced.” – Lynn Margulis and Dorion Sagan, Evolutionary biologists

The book Godless Fake Science contains two comprehensive chapters examining the flaws in Darwin’s theory of evolution, with reference to the research work of scientists and authors, such as Lief A. Jensen, who have exposed these flaws over the past decades. These chapters also detail the following topics:

The Cambrian explosion shows species emerged suddenly and fully formed

Nature exhibits irreducible complexity that refutes Darwin’s theory

The first cells could not have been created by random chance as evolutionists claim

Additional comprehensive evidence that the theory of evolution is incorrect

No evidence that breeding or natural selection creates a new species

Fake embryo drawings in college textbooks

Miller Urey experiment – textbooks present false proof on the origin of life

The Piltdown man forgery and false claims of evolution

Fossils that indicate advanced humans existed in the distant ancient past, thereby, refuting the neo-Darwinian evolutionary timeline

Neanderthals were not the ancestors of humans

The emergence of Darwinism and the atheistic groups that promoted it

Diving deeper into the atheistic communist ideology behind Darwinism

The Limitation of Mechanistic Science

“… the fundamental and indispensable postulates of every genuinely productive science are not based on pure logic but rather on the metaphysical hypothesis – which no rules of logic can refute… It is only through the immediate dictate of our consciousness that we know that this world exists.” – Max Planck, Scientist

Modern science is mechanistic in its approach and is based on the premise that everything can be explained via observation and measurement of physical substances. The problem is that attempting to describe everything in a quantitative mathematical way has its limits. As soon as you try to explain in numbers, in mathematics, something like consciousness, conscience, instinct, inspiration, spiritual experiences, or life itself you run into problems.

Modern mechanistic science is therefore fairly limited as it is based on the effects of processes, but does not grasp their fundamental root causes. It assumes that we can describe the world independently of the existence of God. The direction of science over the past two centuries has been to see how far this approach can take us – to what extent can we explain nature, the world, the universe and everything whilst completely ignoring any reference to God, the soul and spiritual origins of everything.

This mechanistic approach has produced a system of industrial globalisation that has exploited and polluted nature for the sole purpose of maximising GDP and corporate profits – globalisation has been sawing off the branch upon which humanity sits. Most day jobs of the ‘system’ are embedded within in a globalised corporate matrix in which material greed is the operating principle. In this system those relatively few people who own and control the mega-corporations and mega-banks, by design, become richer and richer.

A long list of curious scientists and philosophers throughout human history have endeavoured to explain the fundamental truths of life, such as consciousness, inspiration, the origin or life, and what it all means. Most have concluded that material science is unable to explain or solve these conundrums. Material science cannot validly explain consciousness, inspiration, love, or where these realities come from. The missing element in the mechanistic approach of modern-day science can be described as the spiritual element.

So, modern science describes quantity very well, but it fails in the area of quality, cause, and meaning of life. Such qualities cannot be defined or described in a ‘paint by numbers’ approach. Modern mechanistic science has responded to such questions with the animalistic “survival of the fittest”. However, the reality is that humans are not animals. As spiritual beings we should not assume that our lives are meaningless or insignificant. However, that is the bleak room that mechanistic science leaves us in. We have the potential for behaviours that are beyond animalistic, and, even, beyond humanistic. As sparks of our Creator, we have the potential for inspired creativity, and divine accomplishments.

Attempts to describe everything by mathematics and mechanistic science are becoming more and more ludicrous. Scientist, Marcus Schmieke, summed this up saying:

“the approach seems to be that most current theories require an invented, and as yet, neither proven nor unproven component, a new particle or a previously unheard-of constant, in order to appear conclusive.”

This is exemplified by gaping holes in the theory of modern physics and the search for the media-hyped inventions, such as the Higgs boson particle. Theoretical physicists attempted for decades to present a purely mathematical description of the world and, thus, became entangled in ever more complex models. The “God particle” or “Higgs boson”, became famous for a time, but its existence was never proved, despite all the money that was thrown at it.

In 1931 Austrian mathematician Kurt Gödel actually proved that humankind will never be able to describe the universe by a final mechanistic theory – Gödel’s proof is outlined in the above book. At the last hurdle science always needs God. Werner Heisenberg, Nobel Laureate, once said “The first gulp from the glass of natural sciences will turn you into an atheist, but at the bottom of the glass God is waiting for you”. In modern times, this final gulp of reality is unthinkable for the atheistic scientists.

“For nearly 100 years, Western natural science has tried to keep their struggle for the absolute truth open, using all kinds of trickery; it simply appeared unthinkable for them to ever lose that fight. The tricks employed mostly consisted of inventing new elements, new particles and new rules, the exact definition of which one could safely postpone.” – Marcus Schmieke, Scientist and Inventor

“For believers God is in the beginning, and for physicists He is at the end of all considerations” – Max Planck, Physicist

“We ought to value the privilege of knowing God’s truth far beyond anything we can have in this world.” – Michael Faraday, Scientist

The Church of Godless Scientism

The church of godless scientism is a religion in which the church goers do not realize, or even admit, they are members of a church, or that there even is a church. No, they claim to be proponents of ‘science’, but they are simply regurgitating a rigid belief mostly based on faith, i.e., faith in scientism – the scientism they are indoctrinated into by television, government funded schools, corporate media, and media-induced popular opinion, without a shred of ‘real’ evidence.

This denial of God can be traced back to a hijacking of science in the 1800s by the atheistic promoters of Darwin’s theory of evolution, a theory which implies that God does not exist. Prior to this pivotal agenda most scientists believed in the existence of the Creator. After the well-funded popularization of Darwin’s theory, spirituality was expelled from science and, thus, modern science became a shackled servant of materialistic minds, and profit-making agendas.

Charles Darwin, who proposed the theory of evolution in the 1800s had strong links with the Royal Society science institution. It has been asserted by various authors that the members of this institution were almost all atheistic freemasons. It appears that, driven by the network mechanisms of such influential groups, the completely unproven theory of evolution has been force fed to the world population for the past 150 years, and is the ideological basis by which ‘modern science’ excludes the existence of God. Darwin’s theory provided the intellectual justification for removing God as the Creator. Darwinian evolution was then promoted not because of its scientific basis, but because of its ideological implications. Since then, origins involving God have been rejected by the scientific orthodoxy.

Hence, the cold reality is that in 2023, by teaching and promoting Darwin’s theory, scientific and academic institutions worldwide imply that God does not exist. Unfortunately, in 2023, even Christian universities are rigorously teaching the ideology of neo-Darwinian evolution. Numerous scientists that have challenged Darwin’s theory of evolution, or hinted at the possibility of ‘intelligent design’ and the existence of an intelligent designer, have been ostracised by the academic orthodoxy. This is evidenced in the documentary film Expelled – No Intelligence Allowed. In this documentary, a number of senior scientists and university Professors describe that their funding was cut, or that they lost their jobs, when their research indicated intelligent design in nature and biology. If intelligent design of nature, human biology, and the universe was admitted by modern science, the obvious scientific question becomes “who was the intelligent designer?”.

The Knowledge Filter – Scientific Ideologies and Lies Accepted as Fact

Dr. Richard L. Thompson (1947 – 2008), was one of the world’s foremost scientists in areas including probability theory, statistical mechanics, quantum physics and mathematical biology. He also comprehensively refuted the big bang theory, and Darwin’s theory of evolution. Thompson and his team produced video presentations on how modern educational institutions, especially in the field of science, were operating what he called a ‘knowledge filter’. Any information that did not fit with the dominant ideologies, such as the theory of evolution, simply was not presented to the students. This was not necessarily a conscious decision; it was often done unconsciously. Recognizing the existence of this knowledge filter, Thompson decided to analyze the professional archeological literature that pre-dated the general acceptance of the theory of evolution, to find out if there were any evidences that contradicted the theory. He found so much evidence refuting the theory of evolution he collated it into a 900-page book titled Forbidden Archeology: The Hidden History of the Human Race.

It has become increasingly clear that in the realm of modern science, whether it be climate science, virology, particle physics, evolutionary theory, paleontology, anthropology, archeology, etc., that which is presented to the public as established fact, is nothing more than a consensus fabricated by powerful groups of people. Over the past century in particular, the consensus of the institutional scientific community worldwide has been inevitably shaped according to which projects are funded and which are not. Therefore, it is those financialists that control and own the money creation and distribution system that have been controlling the scientific stories and narratives that are presented to us as ‘modern science’.

God Is the Greatest Scientist – Atheistic Scientists Are Like Thieves

Atheistic scientists are like thieves – they take matter that God created, manipulate it, and then claim that they have created something wonderful. At least if they would admit that they have taken the matter from Gods creation, that would be good. Instead, they say that ‘science’ is the creator, and that everything comes from ‘science’. Can any scientist create a flower in the laboratory from nothing? No scientist can replicate what a cow does – turn grass into milk. No scientist can replicate what a hen does – make an egg. A small seed can turn into a huge tree, but no scientist can create even the smallest seed. No scientist can produce a single living being in a laboratory. In vitro fertilization, is merely a manipulation of sources of ‘raw materials’ that God created. They cannot even create even a few grains of sand. God created everything. Scientists cannot manufacture even a small mosquito. Science and engineering can manufacture a 747 aeroplane, but a mosquito is actually far more advanced than a 747, a mosquito does not crash.

Scientists have taken from nature, but they are thieves because they have taken from God’s creation. If we do not acknowledge that things have been taken from God’s creation, and instead claim them as our own wonderful creation, then surely we are thieves. The perfection of science is to scientifically explain that God is the original source. Then your knowledge is perfect. The following are quotes from just few of the many scientists that have realized the existence of God:

“Overwhelming strong proofs of intelligent and benevolent design lie around us. The atheistic idea is so nonsensical that I cannot put it into word” – Lord Kelvin, the scientific father of thermodynamics

“Those who say that the study of science makes a man an atheist must be rather silly people” – Physics Noble laurate Max Born

“There is no incompatibility between science and religion. Science proves that God exists. “ – Chemistry Noble Laurate Derek Barton

“When I examine the orderliness, understandability, and beauty of the universe, I am led to the conclusion that a higher intelligence designed what I see. My scientific appreciation of the coherence, the delightful simplicity, of physics strengthens my belief in God… a God who is both the creator of the universe and is ultimately concerned with the welfare of the creatures of that universe…. I believe that scientific research is a deeply religious calling” – William D. Phillips, Nobel Laureate in Physics, University of Maryland

“An equation for me has no meaning, unless it represents a thought of God.” – Ramanujan, Famous mathematics genius

“The universe has been brought for us by a supremely good and orderly creator” – Nicholas Copernicus

“For a person whose spiritual orientation is in the framework of a supreme benevolent entity, the world is the handiwork of that entity. The study of the intricacies and beauty of the world is an act of devotion. Pursuing science becomes an act of worship… Contemporary science looks at the world in terms of utility (technology and standard of life)… But never does it aim to see uninterrupted happiness as the aim of all disciplines… “ – E.C. G Sudarshan, Particle Physicist, University of Texas

“I saw in it (the atom) the key to the deepest secret of nature, and it revealed to me the greatness of the creation and the Creator.” – Max Born, one of the pioneers of quantum physics

“Although 2,000 years of Aristotelian worldview maintained that insects are devoid of any internal organs, Swammerdam showed that they are as complex as the large mammals. For him the source of this artistic design, complexity and natural order could only be divine, and his only response was rapture.” – Dr T. D. Singh PhD referring to the work of Dutch anatomist and pioneer microscopist Jan Swammerdam (1637-80)

“I find that existence can no more be separated from the essence of God than from the essence of a rectilinear triangle can be separated the equality of its three angles to two right angles, or, indeed, if you please, from the idea of a mountain the idea of a valley” – Descartes

“I am convinced of the afterlife, independent of theology. If the world is rationally constructed, there must be an afterlife” – Kurt Gödel, Famous mathematician

“I think only an idiot can be an atheist” – Christan B. Anfinsen, Noble Laureate chemist

“Little science takes you away from God but more of it takes you to him” – Louis Pasteur, Founder of Microbiology

“All things are indeed contrived and ordered with singular providence, divine wisdom, and most admirable and incomprehensible skill. And to none can these attributes be referred save to the Almighty.” – Sir William Harvey, Founder of Modern Medicine

“For me the idea of a creation is inconceivable without God. One cannot be exposed to the law and order of the universe without concluding that there must be a divine intent behind it all.” – Wemher Von Braun, Founder of Astronautics

“We feed our bodies; our Souls are also to be fed: The Food of the Soul is Knowledge, especially Knowledge in the Things of God,” – John Ray, Founder of Modern Biology

“When I reflect on so many profoundly marvelous things that persons have grasped, sought, and done, I recognize even more clearly that human intelligence is a work of God, and one of the most excellent” – Galileo Galilei, Founder of Experimental Physics

“There are two books laid before us to study, to prevent our failing into error, the first, the volume of Scriptures, which reveal the will of God; then the volume of the creatures, which express His power.” – Sir Francis Bacon, Founder of the Scientific Inductive Method

Realisation that God is the supreme intelligence, the greatest scientist of all, and a loving father to us all, is the path to improving your life, and that of the society we live in. The Sanskrit word Tattvajijnasa, refers to inquiry into the Absolute Truth or the Ultimate Reality, tattva meaning truth and jijnasa meaning inquiry. Individuals can turn toward God, and original (not altered) scriptures, for guidance, or be continually entangled by the atheistic and demonic illusions. The essence of all genuine scripture is the same – love of God our Father and Creator, regardless of the time period or geographic location the scripture originates from.

Synthesis of Scientific Enquiry and Spirituality for Human Wellbeing

The Christian Bible says do not take any false gods before me, yet some people have made the choice of taking modern science, the government system, the UN, etc., to be their godly authority or worshipable master. Thus, they are subject to the dictates of much fake science, or of government policy based on fake science.

“Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” – King James Bible. Deuteronomy 5:7.

It appears to me that modern science is constrained within an atheistic box because it is ultimately funded via a debt-money and corporate system that is owned and controlled by people who have no interest in promoting a God-conscious society and instead wish to promote an atheistic society. A paradigm shift is now needed, in which material science is re-united with the science of spirituality. In his 1962 book The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, Thomas Kuhn describes the important role paradigms play in all scientific work. Kuhn pointed out:

“… scientists working within a paradigm no longer adequate are nevertheless still comfortable with it. Either they don’t see the anomalies as anomalous, or they don’t consider them a problem for the paradigm because they are convinced that with further research the paradigm will be able to account for them. Typically, its scientist from other fields – or even interested lay scientists – who notice the inadequacy of a paradigm and propose a new one. “ – Thomas Kuhn, Author

The ancient Vedic scriptures pre-date Christianity, and principles of the Vedic Vedanta also appear to be echoed in the Christian Bible. The Christian verse Matthew 7:7: “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you” is pointing toward a universal spiritual truth. I also note the following verses from the Christian texts, are consistent with the descending knowledge process described in the ancient Vedic Vedanta:

“James 1:5. If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.”

“Proverbs 1:7. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction.”

In contrast to what Wikipedia tells us, my research indicates that Vedic culture is the world’s oldest culture, and Sanskrit, the language of the Vedas, is the world’s oldest language. I note that the ancient Vedic Vedanta details this synthesis of material and spiritual science. In modern times this approach to knowledge appears to be confined to Vedic colleges and organisations, for an example see Endnote [iv]. Vedic culture is today most associated with India, where the last, sometimes distorted, remnants remain. Yet my research indicates it was, thousands of years ago, a worldwide monotheistic culture from which various religious traditions emanated (for example, Vedic symbols exist in ancient traditions and on ancient architecture worldwide).

Science Has for Decades Bypassed the Pre-cautionary/Safety Principle

Another topic of importance is that modern science has, for over a century, bypassed the pre-cautionary principle. A principle informing us we should not adopt technologies and processes for which we do not know the long term potentially harmful effects upon human health and nature. We see this for example, in recent decades with the advent of nanotechnology; GMOs; microwave-based mobile phone and WIFI technology; thousands of new manmade chemical compounds; the emissions of thousands of types of pollutants via modern industrial processes; the use of substances and additives that are toxic to humans in processed foods, pharmaceuticals and everyday products, for example, the use of aspartame in foods; and the controversial use of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines, etc.

In relation to aluminium, I note the work of Professor Christopher Exley of Keele University, a world-renowned expert on the subject of aluminium who has published dozens of peer-reviewed scientific papers on the subject. Professor Exley and his research team had conducted research on the harmful health effects of aluminum on humans, and established a connection between aluminum in vaccines and Alzheimer’s disease. He also has become known for research claiming to link aluminium adjuvants in vaccines with autism. This work has led to him losing research funding. In 2022 his research was suddenly defunded, and his projects were shut down by the university. Why would the professor’s work be defunded and his research projects be shut down when the research relates to human health? Could this be another example of godless scientism at work? Vaccine companies make trillions of dollars in revenue and many governments are tied into contracts that are extremely lucrative for the vaccine companies. Was Professor Exley’s work a threat to this money-making machine?

GMO and the Pre-cautionary Principle

With modern biotechnology, researchers can now take a single gene from a plant or animal cell and insert it in another plant or animal cell to give it a desired characteristic. For example, they can insert genes from a cold-water fish into a tomato to create a frost-resistant plant, or use bacterial genes to make herbicide-tolerant corn. The results are known as living modified organisms (LMOs) or, more popularly, GMOs. For many people, however, this rapidly advancing science raises a tangle of ethical, environmental, social and human health issues. Much about the interaction of LMOs with various ecosystems, and the human body, is not yet known. Many of the concerns about the technology involve potential adverse effects and potential risks to human health.

Because biotechnology is such a revolutionary science, and has spawned such a powerful industry, it has great potential to alter the world around us. It is already changing agriculture and what many of us eat. Critics argue that modern biotechnology transcends that which humans should be doing; and that there is currently little evidence to support the claims of increased agricultural yields from GMOs. Critics also assert that from a health point of view, there is currently insufficient information regarding toxicity and allergenicity of food products derived from GMOs. Furthermore, the socio-economic consequences are potentially severe, for example, through displacement of cash crops or traditional crops, and disruption of small-scale farming systems that are prevalent in developing countries. The patenting of living organisms, genes and/or genetic resources is also unacceptable to many farmers. As has been the case for thousands of years, it is important that farmers are able to keep seed from one season to the next, however, with GMO farmers must buy these expensive seeds each year or else be liable for patent infringement.

There exists a global biosafety clearinghouse of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), in service to an international treaty, the Cartagena Global Protocol on Biosafety (CPB). GMOs are subject to regulation under the CPB. The CPB is supposed to be based on the precautionary approach, whereby the lack of full scientific certainty should not be used as an excuse to postpone action when there is a threat of serious or irreversible damage. The worldwide utilisation of new so-called gene-therapy Covid-19 vaccines has been in full swing since the fake pandemic occurred. These vaccines were rolled out without long-term health and safety studies, and this could be viewed as a violation of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety. However, it appears that LMOs that are pharmaceuticals for humans are excluded from the scope of the Protocol if they are covered by other international agreements or arrangements. What good is the CPB if it does not safeguard human health from a worldwide utilisation of experimental GMO-based vaccines?

My conclusion, is that the process of industrial globalization, by manipulating the substances of nature, has produced many thousands of new man-made substances, including GMOs, that are in violation of the scientific pre-cautionary principle.

Additional Fake Science

Additional fake science has been exposed by numerous scientists and authors in the areas of psychiatry, Freudian psychoanalysis, the big bang theory, particle physics, and cosmology. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency of the U.S. federal government, has also been accused of fakery. These additional topics are also detailed in the book Godless Fake Science.

The ancient text, the Srimad Bhagavatam (SB), was written in Sanskrit. The translation of SB 1.1.2, see Endnote [v], states: “The highest truth is reality distinguished from illusion for the welfare of all”. These words are as true today as when they were written in ancient times.

*

Mark Keenan is a former scientist at the UK Government Dept. of Energy and Climate Change, and at the United Nations Environment Division. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

He is author of the following books available on Amazon:

Notes

[i] Source: McClintock, 112 S.W. 405, 412, 87 Ark. 243. (West’s Judicial Words and Phrases (1914)). I thank a correspondent from Canada for kindly sending me this definition.

[ii] Source: Irish Climate Science Forum lecture titled Testing Climate Claims 2021 Update available at http://www.icsf.ie

[iii] The list of scientists and their qualifications is available at www.dissentfromdarwin.com

[iv] For example, the Vedanta and Science Educational Research Foundation. Website: http://vserf.org/

[v] I am referring to the 1972 translation into English by renowned Vedic scholar and spiritual leader, Srila Prabhupada.

