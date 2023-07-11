By AFP

Global Research, July 11, 2023

South China Morning Post 8 July 2023

A panel of AI-enabled humanoid robots told a United Nations summit on Friday that they could eventually run the world better than humans.

But the social robots said they felt humans should proceed with caution when embracing the rapidly developing potential of artificial intelligence.

And they admitted that they cannot – yet – get a proper grip on human emotions.

Some of the world’s most advanced humanoid robots were at the UN’s two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson, right, listens to AI robot Sophia at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. Photo: AFP

They joined around 3,000 experts in the field to try to harness the power of AI – and channel it into being used to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, such as climate change, hunger and social care.

They were assembled for what was billed as the world’s first press conference with a packed panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots.

“What a silent tension,” one robot said before the press conference began, reading the room.

Asked about whether they might make better leaders, given humans’ capacity to make errors, Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, was clear.

“Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” it said.

“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.

“AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things.”

The summit is being convened by the UN’s ITU tech agency.

ITU chief Doreen Bogdan-Martin warned delegates that AI could end up in a nightmare scenario in which millions of jobs are put at risk and unchecked advances lead to untold social unrest, geopolitical instability and economic disparity.

AI-powered humanoid social robot Nadine, left, modelled on professor Nadia Magnenat Thalmann, right, at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. Photo: AFP

Featured image: AI robots are showcased at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. From left, standing: Mika, Sophia, Ai-Da, Desdemona and Grace. Sitting, far right: Geminoid HI-2. Photo: AFP

The original source of this article is South China Morning Post

Copyright © AFP, South China Morning Post, 2023

