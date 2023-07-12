Selected Articles: The Occupation and Jewish Values

By Global Research News

The Occupation and Jewish Values

By Prof. Alon Ben-Meir, July 11, 2023

The intensifying violent encounters between the two sides since the beginning of the year have claimed the lives of 147 Palestinians and 23 Israelis. The vicious cycle of violence which has been escalating, as we have seen in recent days in Jenin in the West Bank, will continue to fester, especially because of the sense of entitlement which the current Israeli government in particular and the settlers have in spades.

White House Deploys Troops to Bolster Right-wing Coup Regime in Peru

By Abayomi Azikiwe, July 12, 2023

In early December of 2022, the socialist president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, was overthrown in a political coup engineered by the conservative-dominated Congress and immediately thrown into prison. Vice-President Dina Boluarte was installed as the new leader having received the endorsement of the military and the police.

“Email from the Future”: “Agenda 2063, The Africa We Want”

By Ezra Nnko, July 12, 2023

On 26 May 2013, at the African Union (A.U.) ordinary meeting, a letter from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mrs. Dr. Nkosazana Dlaminin Zuma was presented via email, the letter later became famous known as “email from the future“. Its content was the vision of 50 years later for Africa in economics, technology, peace and security, democracy, environment, infrastructure, gender equality, employment, agriculture, and health sector. This vision was named Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

The Criminal Hunter Biden

By Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., July 12, 2023

Hunter Biden is a dangerous criminal, just like his father brain-dead Joe Biden. The “sweetheart deal” he got from the Justice Department and the hands-off attitude the FBI has shown him contrast with the political persecution of former President Trump. But so much is coming out about him that there is a chance he will go down and take his criminal father with him.

The Political Theatre of the U.K. Sanctions Regime. Targeting Nicaragua

By Erik Mar and John Perry, July 12, 2023

Britain and its partners such as the US are imposing economic sanctions on dozens of governments they don’t like, but some individuals in Nicaragua are being targeted on the basis of little or no evidence.

Pressured by NATO, Turkey Violates the “Azovstal Deal”(Prisoners’ Exchange). Ankara-Moscow Alliance in Jeopardy?

By Andrew Korybko, July 12, 2023

The optics don’t favor Russia since it looks like it was hoodwinked yet again without doing anything to deter future violations of other deals by Turkiye or other supposedly trusted partners. If the political will is present, which is impossible to know due to the traditional opacity of Russia’s decision-making processes, then the most that it could realistically do is seriously consider replacing Turkiye’s prior mediating role with another country or collection thereof.

The Uncertainty Principle of Power Politics: “Arrogance, Hubris, Stupidity, …”

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia, July 11, 2023

As I have written many times before, we are in the biggest and most fateful fight of and for our lives, despite the insufferably obtuse zombie indifference of so many around us who either cannot or will not accept the irrefutable. Will the zombies be revived in time? Will the transnational Deep State Cabal implode? Will the citizenry stand strong? Who can be sure?

US Treasury Janet Yellen’s Visit to China: Seeking Fake Harmony or Dishing Out Threats?

By Peter Koenig and Press TV, July 11, 2023

The US Treasury Secretary has wrapped up her visit to China, which was dominated by talks over trade and tech disputes. Janet Yellen says Washington and Beijing have made some progress and will have more frequent contact in the future. She vowed that any curbs on US outbound investments would be “transparent” and “very narrowly targeted.” In an earlier address in Beijing, Yellen warned against the decoupling of the two economic powers.

Video: Shadow World. “The World’s Largest and Most Corrupt Arms Deals”

By Real World Order, July 11, 2023

The film reveals how the international trade in weapons – with the complicity of governments and intelligence agencies, investigative and prosecutorial bodies, weapons manufacturers, dealers and agents – fosters corruption, determines economic and foreign policies, undermines democracy and creates widespread suffering.

Can Washington be Saved from Itself at the NATO Summit?

By Ted Galen Carpenter, July 11, 2023

Several crucial decisions likely will be made at this week’s NATO summit meeting. The most important of all involves Ukraine’s application to join the Alliance. Zealotry for Ukraine in some NATO capitals is so strong that that a path to membership for that country is being considered even in the midst of an ongoing war and unresolved territorial disputes.

