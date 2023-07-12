The Proxy War Against Russia Could be Stopped Immediately and Thus a Third World War Prevented

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

July 12, 2023

The Role Model of Our Generation After Two World Wars

Time is again “out of joint” (Shakespeare) as it was before the First and Second World Wars. Yet it seems that we citizens again do not know what to do in this incendiary situation. Above all, the intellectuals among us have a much greater responsibility than one would generally like to admit, because it would be their duty to think for the other people and to proclaim freedom in general with the freedom of thought.

Pusillanimity and indecisiveness of well-informed adults as well as disagreement about valid values in the culture have an extremely negative effect especially on homeless youth. As a result, they find no orientation and no emotional support from parents, teachers and educators.

A SPIEGEL article from 08.07.2023 states:

“In our country, children have said goodbye to the future” (1).

The article describes the changed country of France after the fatal police shooting of Nahel M. It is about the anger and destruction of the young generation, for whom the word “Égalité” sounds like a mockery and who ask themselves what the hell is actually happening here.

But this desperate mood can also be transferred to the youth of other countries.

Instead of us adults ensuring that this devastating war in Ukraine is stopped and that a new world war is not triggered, we as parents and educators cling to a strict to authoritarian style of upbringing that triggers fears in adolescents about their fellow human beings and prevents them from associating with them. School does not provide a psychological education that teaches adolescents how they should and can live.

Help to Live in Peace and Freedom! Appeal to the Youth of the World

In addition, there are irritations that leave citizens speechless. For example, the release of psychedelic drugs that change people’s consciousness is being discussed. The establishment of secluded “body exploration rooms” for three-year-olds and masturbation and homosexuality in young children are also recommended (WHO) (2).

There is no question that these deviant recommendations have an impact on the adult’s later attitude towards the opposite sex: severe insecurity, perversions of all kinds, neuroses or complete withdrawal from the opposite sex, including lonerism, can be the result.

But not only young people are affected by the obvious helplessness of the adult world; many older contemporaries themselves can no longer hear or see the unctuous and appeasing comments in the pro-government media.

It cannot be seriously claimed that this proxy war of the US-NATO against Russia in Ukraine, which is claiming hectacombs of human lives, cannot be ended immediately and thus a third – most likely nuclear – world war prevented. Perhaps there are still one or two grandmothers who believe that the problem at hand will one day be solved by the American, Russian or Chinese president – or by someone “at the top” – and that their own country will be spared in the process.

A Peaceful World Is Created Solely by Human Decisions

The scientific results of the historical, sociological and psychological research that was initiated in the wake of the past world wars should have reached all good rooms by now – not only among intellectuals. Thus we know that wars are instigated and waged solely by power-obsessed rulers of all stripes because they are good business.

A world without violence, without weapons and wars can only be realised by the decision of the people, by thinking and acting in accordance with the ideal of peace and justice. And this reduction of violence must still take place today. History, by its very law, does not strive for peace itself – over our heads, as it were.

If the people, who want nothing more than to live in peace and freedom, are not asked for understandable reasons, then the responsible citizens of this people must speak out courageously and, if possible, with one voice themselves. Year after year we still elect politicians who wage war against sovereign states in the name of their patrons (3). Yet we know that as a rule the most violent, the most immoral and, above all, the biggest liars are elected among them (Tolstoy).

So – how do we want to hold it? Do we want to wait until the unthinkable happens and large parts of humanity are wiped out? Or do we want to oppose the rising fascism decisively and with united forces already today?

We have known since Siegmund Freud that human beings have unconscious feelings and show behaviour that can harm themselves and society as a whole. However, this fact must not be used as an excuse for not saying a firm “NO!” to any madness like war.

Our unconscious feelings can always be made conscious through psychotherapy so that we can get a realistic view of ourselves, of our fellow human beings and of the entire social order (4).

Dr. Rudolf Lothar Hänsel is a school rector, educational scientist and qualified psychologist. After his university studies, he became an academic teacher in adult education. As a retiree he worked as a psychotherapist in his own practice. In his books and professional articles, he calls for a conscious ethical-moral education in values as well as an education for public spirit and peace. For his services to Serbia, he was awarded the Republic Prize “Captain Misa Anastasijevic” by the Universities of Belgrade and Novi Sad in 2021.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

