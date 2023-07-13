Jaime C.

Most Americans Don’t Care

By Douglas MacgregorThe people in Washington don’t want to admit that they are wrong.Douglas Macgregor is a retired U.S. Army colonel. https://www.youtube.com/embed/0cl_3j6ljI8?start=594

https://www.informationclearinghouse.info/57664.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.