Video: A Jewish-Russian Proxy President: Zelensky Transformed into a Nazi.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Silview Media

Global Research, July 15, 2023

Silview Media and Global Research 20 May 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Absolutely stunning,

An Astute Intelligence Op.

A Russian Jew transformed into a Nazi?

See the video below.

***

Zelensky is Jewish. He supports the Nazi Azov Battalion, the two Nazi parties, which have committed countless atrocities against the Jewish community in Ukraine.

He belongs to a Russian-Jewish family. He was brought up as a native Russian speaker, who until recently was not fluent in Ukrainian.

And now this Jewish-Russian proxy president wants to “ban everything Russian”, including the Russian language (his mother tongue), the Russian media, the teaching of Russian in the schools.

He has been instructed by Washington to lead Kiev’s Neo-Nazi government, which is portrayed by the U.S. mainstream media including the NYT as a democracy.

Zelensky also plans to ban Russian composers including Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Borodin, Glinka, Rimsky-Korsakov, and many more.

He has ordered the removal of 100 million books by Russian authors, including Tolstoy, Pushkin, Dostoevsky, Gorky, from Ukraine’s libraries.

Meanwhile, the Kiev neo-Nazi regime (supported by US-NATO) has endorsed the writings of Stepan Bandera as well as Adolph Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Zelensky has also betrayed his family. Many of his relatives were the victims of the Nazi holocaust.

In a twisted irony, days before he assumed office, “he …laid flowers on the grave of his grandfather, Semyon Ivanovich Zelensky, who fought in the Soviet Union’s Red Army during World War II”.

It was May 9 — Victory Day in Ukraine — and a day of “thanksgiving,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“[Semyon] went through the whole war and remain[s] forever in my memory one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis,” he wrote. “Thanks for the fact that the inhuman ideology of Nazism is forever a thing of the past”

Thanks to those who fought against Nazism — and won.” (quoted in Washington Post, emphasis added)

High Treason.

My Grandfather: “one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis”.

What a liar and a criminal,

Sponsored by America and Europe, Zelensky is leading a Neo-Nazi government, he is promoting Nazism in Ukraine.

And the Western media in chorus are endorsing the Zelensky proxy regime without bating an eyelid. The Kiev regime is upheld as a democracy.

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, May 22, 2023, July 15, 2023

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/QmVh7NDk58JH/

***

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address in Kiev, Ukraine, April 15, 2022. (Credit: Ukrainian Presidency)

The original source of this article is Silview Media and Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Silview Media, Silview Media and Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-zelenskys-pro-russian-speech-before-being-co-opted/5819279