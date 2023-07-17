Selected Articles: Are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) Destined to Fail?

Are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) Destined to Fail?

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, July 17, 2023

Since Bitcoin (BTC) was introduced to the world as an alternative to the current central bank system with a dying US dollar that is backed by nothing as its reserve currency, but now there is a plan by several governments to move ahead with implementing their own central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which is a digital form of currency that is still backed by, you guessed it, nothing.

The Federal Debt Trap: Issues and Possible Solutions

By Ellen Brown, July 17, 2023

By 2029, just the interest on the debt is projected to exceed the national defense budget, which currently eats up over half of the federal discretionary budget. In 2029, net interest on the debt is projected to total $1.07 trillion, while defense spending is projected at $1.04 trillion. By 2033, says the CBO, interest payments will reach a sum equal to 3.6 percent of the nation’s economic output.

Loss of US Cultural Power. “The End of Hollywood as We Know It”

By Karsten Riise, July 17, 2023

Maybe we are seeing the End of Hollywood as we know it. ALL the Hollywood giants are running out of profit. Even Disney is down. Cinema tickets are declining. Television is dying. Streaming entertainment is declining too. And now Hollywood actors and screenwriters are on strike – demanding more out of a shrinking cake. The New York Times (NYT) reports on this.

Is Biden Preparing to Take the U.S. to War Against Russia?

By Larry Johnson, July 17, 2023

This is disturbing and alarming — Biden issued an order activating up to 3000 Ready Reserve and Select Reserve military personnel and sending them to Europe for potential combat with Russia. This is not a hoax.

Dying of Influenza: “2023 Will be Deadliest Flu Season.” Why COVID-19 Vaccinated Young Australians Are Dying of the Flu, and How Their Deaths Will be Used to Push New mRNA Influenza Vaccines

By Dr. William Makis, July 17, 2023

Australia is one of the most heavily COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated countries and it is currently experiencing an influenza outbreak that has killed two healthy young girls ages 11 and 15, as well as many healthy young adults, like 37 year old Mate Babic who was COVID-19 vaccinated with his wife (who was injured by Pfizer).

NATO Isn’t Defending Ukraine. It’s Stabbing It in the Back

By Jonathan Cook, July 17, 2023

The Nato summit in Lithuania this week served only to underscore the utter hypocrisy of western leaders in pursuing their proxy war in Ukraine to “weaken” Russia and oust its president, Vladimir Putin.

Free-Thinkers vs. No-Thinkers: The Ultimate Political Division

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia, July 17, 2023

I never liked the facile distinctions of left and right, politically speaking, or liberal and conservative. I considered myself primarily an American ‘constitutionalist’, and the more I monitored the declarations of State the more deception I perceived.

Video: Max Blumenthal Addresses UN Security Council on Ukraine Aid

By Max Blumenthal, July 17, 2023

Watch The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal address the UN Security Council on the role of US military aid to Ukraine in escalating the conflict with Russia and the real motives behind Washington’s support for Kiev’s proxy war.

Former Kiev Diplomat: Biden’s Corruption Led to Ukraine’s Destruction

By Andrii Telizhenko and Aaron Mate, July 17, 2023

Former Ukrainian government official and diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joins Aaron Maté to discuss how, in his view, powerful US figures including Joe Biden have used Ukraine for personal corruption and the geopolitical aim of bleeding Russia — all to the detriment of Ukrainians.

Political Theater in Nepal Is Driving Citizen Flight

By Barbara Nimri Aziz, July 17, 2023

With unwelcome regularity, every few months Kathmandu Valley experiences a nationally watched theatrical production. This month’s will surely be unrivalled. Yet, each new production seems to outdo the last in commercial evaluations and the celebrity of its leading actors.

