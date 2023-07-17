Truth or Consequences in the War in Ukraine. Dangerous Moment in Time, “Who Do You Trust If You Can’t Trust Those in Power?”

By Irwin Jerome

Global Research, July 17, 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

This writer recently sent out, worldwide, as a quasi-Public Service Announcement, a document titled “Scott Ritter Investigation: Agent Zelensky – Part One” This document, at this particularly dangerous moment in time, serves as an especially prescient warning of caution to NATO as it currently deliberates Ukraine’s membership within the alliance.

Scott Ritter calls the world’s attention to the underlying truths of those powers like Zelensky and others involved in the commission of the war in Ukraine, who the corporate mainstream media would prefer the general public to implicitly trust, yet know as little about as possible.

Yet the overwhelming silence received about Scott Ritter’s shocking revelations have been as frightening and alarming as the topic of his documentary about the Neo-Con’s and fascists in the U.S., Canada, Australia, NATO and throughout the Western World who don’t want the general public to ever know about what the ‘intel’, the goods, as they say, are that exist on Zelensky and all those other Neo-Nazis warmongers behind him, who continue to recklessly drive the war unswervingly towards a nuclear catastrophe with both Russia and China and, in short, the world.

This writer, as one, who from the beginning of his professional career as a ‘young Turk’ seeker-of-truth in all matters-of his life, from the very start of the current carnage of war violence in Ukraine some- 500 plus days ago, going back to 2014 and even decades longer still, is proud to count himself among the few, but growing, advocates of truth consciousness who have long admired and followed the acumen of truth-seekers like Scott Ritter, Columbia University Professor’s Jeffrey Sachs, Michael Brenner and many others who continue to speak truth-to-power about the critical geo-political realities of our time in the world.

This War is the Big One: “The Objective is to Destroy Russia and the Russian Empire”

Consciousness, or the lack thereof, is always the difference between truth and abject ignorance. With the advent of the war in Ukraine, this writer continues to be shocked beyond belief at the lack of consciousness among the general populace, even among his own immediate friends and loved ones, regarding the particulars of what caused this current war; a war that teeters so precipitously on the edge of nuclear obliteration of the human population and the natural world of our beautiful Mother Earth and all her innocent denizens. Sadly, no more wisdom, or lack thereof, remains apparent among the human population and their leaders than was manifested in WWI, WWII, or all the other wars that preceded them or since have followed.

What Is Consciousness or the Absence of It

Consciousness is a delicate, fragile thing. every human being either has or doesn’t. They either are able to independently think for themselves and always hunger for the truth in all matters of life or they don’t, and instead happily swallow whole whatever untruths, lies, propaganda and mind garbage with which those, like the evil, malicious corporate mass media, daily, second-by-second, minute by minute, tirelessly endeavors to force feed them.

Truth, like consciousness, also is a delicate, fragile thing that can be irretrievably shattered forever, in an instant, once it has been violated. Long ago, this writer, as a young optimistic idealist, who believed his president who enjoined us all to “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” opted to work for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to learn more of its fundamental importance in intelligence work and how he might contribute to the greater cause. Yet, only a few months later quickly left ‘The Company’, disillusioned, once that delicate, inviolable mutual sacred bond of trust was irretrievably violated; and he knew he never again would be able to fully trust or believe again the omnipotent powers-that-be; as was so brilliantly portrayed by the late famous Canadian actor Christopher Plummer in the movie, “Agent of Influence.”

Which leaves unanswered the simple question to every one of us at this dangerous moment in time, “Who Do You Trust If You Can’t Trust Those in Power?”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

The writer Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American writer who originally was a Criminology student working in one of America’s local police departments. For decades, Irwin has sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.

Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul. The author and his wife are long-time residents on the North Shore of British Columbia.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Mercola

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Irwin Jerome, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/truth-consequences-war-ukraine/5825978