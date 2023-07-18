Syria condemns illegal entry of French Foreign Ministry delegation into its territory

The file photo shows a view of the building of Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (Photo by IRNA)

Syria has strongly condemned the illegal entry of a French delegation into the country, saying the move constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a blatant attack on Syrian sovereignty.

An official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement on Tuesday that a delegation from the French Foreign Ministry has illegally entered the Syrian territory and met with terrorist organizations in a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the country’s official news agency, SANA, reported.

The source went on to say that this move reveals France’s extreme hostility toward Syria and its destructive role and participation in acts of aggression against the Arab country through its support for terrorist groups and separatist militants.

Assad: War on Syria proved West acts against own claims on democracy

The Syrian president says the crisis in his country has proven everything the West does runs counter to what it claims about democracy.

“Syria reminds the French government that the fight against terrorism should be in cooperation with the Syrian government, which has faced this terrorism, and not in cooperation with the separatist organizations that formed a cover for the French government and are united by one goal, which is hostility to Syria and its people, and violation of its sovereignty and undermining its territorial integrity,” it said.

The source further called on the international community to condemn these reckless acts of the French government and demands that it respect international legitimacy and laws and pay attention to its internal problems, which have been the talk of the whole world recently, particularly the rooted racist behaviors in its apparatus.

Earlier, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates had announced that France and its terrorist tools have failed to achieve their goals in Syria and they must acknowledge the current facts and changes in the Arab, regional and international arenas.

The ministry also emphasized that the French dream of returning to the era of colonialism and hegemony over nations is no longer applicable, and French diplomacy must revise positions that are separated from reality.

‘All US policies in West Asia failing, its hegemony ending’

All US policies in West Asia are failing, and its hegemony is ending, says an author.

It added that the new world order will be formed based on multipolarity and opposition to immoral and inhumane economic sanctions and respect for the sovereignty and independence of countries.

Since March 2011, Syria has been gripped by a campaign of militancy and destruction sponsored by the US and its allies.

France, a former colonial ruler of Syria, has been one of the most vocal backers of the terrorists trying to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/07/18/707290/Syria-France-foreign-ministry-delegation-condemn-illegal-entry-meeting-terrorist-organization-violation-international-law