Canada Out of NATO. US-NATO Want to “Militarize Climate”

Citizens of NATO Countries Must Withhold Consent from NATO’s Woke Imperial War with Russia

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

Global Research, July 21, 2023

***

Join Russia in Friendship

I am Canadian. I want Canada to be Friends with Russia.

Russia is Canada’s neighbour to the north. Our two countries should be allies, not enemies. We have much in common. We have similar interests.

I never voted to join NATO. NATO has become very dangerous to the World. NATO Governments cannot decide on life and death, war and peace, issues without proper consultation with their own citizens. No such consultation has taken place. No consent has been given.

Canada Out of NATO

Ukraine: An “Afghanistan” in the Heart of Europe

Above, A Circumpolar View of Canada’s Long Border with Russia

I never voted to join NATO. NATO governments cannot decide life and death issues, war and peace issues, without the consent of their citizens. As citizens of NATO, we can collectively deny our popular consent for backing NATO, the aggressors of the imperial war with Russia.

As a loyal Canadian and a concerned and conscientious citizen, I could never support the war mongering madness of NATO’s Woke Vilnius Summit Communique issued 11 July, 2023. Here’s the link.

NATO including Canada has become a war-mongering monster.

The Evidence:

NATO’s Position on the Need to MILITARIZE CLIMATE CHANGE

Vilnius, 11 July, 2023

What a weird show of Woke Military Strategy!

Ridiculous

Vilnius Communique Position 69.

Climate change is a defining challenge with a profound impact on Allied security facing present and future generations. It remains a threat multiplier.

NATO is committed to becoming the leading international organisation when it comes to understanding and adapting to the impact of climate change on security. We will continue to address the impact of climate change on defence and security, including through the development of innovative strategic analysis tools. We will integrate climate change considerations into all of NATO’s core tasks, adapt our infrastructure, military capabilities and technologies ensuring resilience to future operating environments.

To contribute to the mitigation of climate change, we are committed to significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions by the NATO political and military structures and facilities; we will also contribute to combatting climate change by improving energy efficiency, transitioning to clean energy sources, and leveraging innovative next-generation clean technologies, while ensuring military effectiveness and a credible deterrence and defence posture.

We will continue to strengthen our exchanges with partner countries, the scientific community, as well as other international and regional organisations that are active on climate change and security. We welcome the establishment of a NATO Centre of Excellence for Climate Change and Security in Montreal.

*

Dr. Anthony Hallis currently Professor of Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. He has been a teacher in the Canadian university system since 1982. Dr. Hall, has recently finished a big two-volume publishing project at McGill-Queen’s University Press entitled “The Bowl with One Spoon”.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

