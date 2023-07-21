This Week’s Most Popular Articles

Global Research, July 21, 2023
“Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population”: Secret Gathering Sponsored by Bill Gates, 2009 Meeting of “The Good Club”
Prof Michel Chossudovsky, July 18, 2023
List of 30 ‘Elites’ That Support and Promote Worldwide Depopulation
Michael Snyder, July 13, 2023
The Great Chessboard: China’s Economic Rise and the Collapse of America. Mike Whitney
Mike Whitney, July 14, 2023
Fear and Loathing on Air Force One. Seymour Hersh
Seymour M. Hersh, July 17, 2023
Cognitive Impairment in Adults – What Role Did COVID Vaccines Play?
Igor Chudov, July 19, 2023
What If – John Lennon Was the Ultimate Visionary Predicting the Times of Globalization and the Doctrine of Globalism
Peter Koenig, July 18, 2023
Weaponization of Food Goes Into High Gear. “Eating Insects for Dinner”
Stephen Karganovic, July 14, 2023
The Globalists Are Making Really Big Moves Which Would Fundamentally Change How Our Society Operates
Michael Snyder, July 14, 2023
September 11, 2001: Eyewitness Evidence of Explosions in the Twin Towers
Prof. Graeme MacQueen, July 20, 2023
Video: “Definitive Proof the COVID-19 Vaccines are Causing Death”. Kim Iversen Interviews Peter McCullough
Dr. Peter McCullough, July 18, 2023
The Military Situation In The Ukraine. Jacques Baud
Jacques Baud, July 16, 2023
Putin Rejects South Africa’s Request to Not Attend BRICS Summit Over ICC Arrest Warrant
Zero Hedge, July 18, 2023
World War III Has Already Begun, but the Truth Is Being Withheld from the Public Until the Very Last Moment
Mike Adams, July 16, 2023
Doctors Dying Suddenly: Do Doctor Couples Who Inject mRNA Together Die Suddenly Together?
Dr. William Makis, July 19, 2023
Are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) Destined to Fail?
Timothy Alexander Guzman, July 17, 2023
The Covid “Killer Vaccine”. People Are Dying All Over the World. It’s A Criminal Undertaking
Prof Michel Chossudovsky, July 17, 2023
Dying of Influenza: “2023 Will be Deadliest Flu Season.” Why COVID-19 Vaccinated Young Australians Are Dying of the Flu, and How Their Deaths Will be Used to Push New mRNA Influenza Vaccines
Dr. William Makis, July 17, 2023
Worse Than CBDCs: Globalists Publish Plan for Worldwide “Financial Enslavement” Under “Unified Ledger”
Mike Adams, July 17, 2023
Heart Disease Risk Skyrockets 13,200% Following COVID Injections, CDC Admitsa
Ethan Huff, July 11, 2023
Ukraine’s Unrelenting Demographic Collapse. Towards a Failed State under Kiev Nazi Regime
Drago Bosnic, July 19, 2023
