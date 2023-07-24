Selected Articles: Trudeau, NATO and Climate Change, Another Boondoggle

By Global Research News

Trudeau, NATO and Climate Change, Another Boondoggle

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall, July 23, 2023

The more the government of Canada piles on the hocus pocus of climate change/net zero, the more the incentive grows for the Trudeau-Singh regime to shower even more favour on Ontario and Quebec. The brunt of this formula for national disunity continues to be felt most severely by the people of Alberta.

Congressional Concerns: Stalling Nuclear Submarines for Australia

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, July 24, 2023

Any security arrangement with too many variables and multiple contingencies, risks stuttering and keeling over. Critical delays might be suffered, attributable to a number of factors beyond the parties concerned. Disputes and disagreements may surface. Such an arrangement is AUKUS, where the number of cooks risk spoiling any meal they promise to cook.

Neocons Want War with China

By Pepe Escobar, July 23, 2023

Mirroring meticulous Chinese attention to protocol, they met at Villa 5 of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse – exactly where Kissinger first met in person with Zhou Enlai in 1971, preparing Nixon’s 1972 visit to China. The Mr. Kissinger Goes to Beijing saga was an “unofficial”, individual attempt to try to mend increasingly fractious Sino-American relations. He was not representing the current American administration.

The US “Chip War” Takes Aim at All of China

By Karsten Riise, July 23, 2023

The chips sanctions are not just about limiting China’s military-industrial potential. It is taking aim a ALL of China’s society. The idea is that AI is about to permeate everything in society, science, diplomacy, politics, economics, trade, finance, military – you name. A country deprived of access to AI will be handicapped. AI needs advanced chips. The chips embargo are the means to secure that all of China will be handicapped.

Video: “Saving Ukraine”: NATO Prepares for War

By South Front, July 23, 2023

In June, as soon as the counteroffensive began, Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed that the army had almost run out of its Soviet era 152mm artillery ammunition and was forced to use NATO standard 155mm shells. These claims caused large stir in NATO, which began actively looking for ammunition for poor Ukraine.

How Central Bankers Rule the World

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, July 23, 2023

Richard Werner, Ph.D., created a monetary policy known as quantitative easing, which is intended to help banks get out of financial crises more rapidly and avoid long-term recession. In 2020, this policy was misused to intentionally create inflation.

Nicaraguans Celebrate 44th Anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution

By Lauren Smith, July 23, 2023

In the United States, the word “socialism” has come to have a negative meaning. In that meaning, the word implies the loss of individual sovereignty, rejection of religion and the institution of authoritarian political measures.

Netanyahu Is Powerless to Stop the Protests. Will His Government Collapse?

By Steven Sahiounie, July 23, 2023

Thousands of Israeli citizens are protesting judicial reforms proposed by the extremist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Street protests against the proposed bill began in January, and are gathering momentum as military units, labor unions, and medical associations join the throng of protesters.

The Downfall of Blobism. “Joe Biden must go, and as soon as possible?”

By James Howard Kunstler, July 23, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. blew up the Democratic Party yesterday in the House Subcommittee on Weaponization of Government hearing, acting like a normal human while being set upon by a flock of harpies desperately screeching “Russia, Russia, Russia,” as if that means anything anymore. He branded them as worse than the McCarthyites of the 1950s, rebuked their insane scurrilities supporting censorship, and left them in a state of exhausted disgrace.

Misinformed Westerners and the Demise of Ukraine: “The West Supports the Destruction of Ukraine and Its People”

By Mark Taliano, July 23, 2023

In fact, the West supports the destruction of Ukraine and its peoples. Amply documented, the West never wanted peace for Ukraine. Instead, Western policymakers seek to “fight to the last Ukrainian” in order to bleed Russia. Ukraine and Ukrainians are being sacrificed, not for “democracy and freedom” which are nothing more than war propaganda slogans, but for nazism, for impoverishment, for economic enslavement, and for colonial status.

