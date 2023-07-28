Presidential guard head declared as Niger leader following coup

General Abdourahamane Tchiani is seen speaking on national television on July 28, 2023. (Photo via AFP)

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the presidential guard in Niger, has been named as the new leader of the Sahel country following a military takeover.

Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum was removed from power and detained by members of his presidential guard on Wednesday.

General Tchiani appeared on national television on Friday and named himself “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.”

The general said the intervention had been necessary to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” of the country.

“The harsh reality of insecurity in Niger, experienced by our defense forces and hardworking populations, with its toll of deaths, displacement, humiliation, and frustration, reminds us on a daily basis of this stark reality,” Tchiani said.

He said that while Bazoum had sought to convince people that “all is going well… the harsh reality (is) a pile of dead, displaced, humiliation and frustration.”

“The security approach today has not brought security to the country despite heavy sacrifice.”

Armed Forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa said on Thursday that the army supports the coup to “avoid a deadly confrontation.”

Niger’s army supports coup group but president defiant

Niger

Bazoum has tried to stand his ground as condemnations swelled from African and international organisations, Niamey’s Western allies; the European Union, and the United States.

“The hard-won gains will be safeguarded,” Bazoum said in a social media post. “All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom would want this.”

Meanwhile, coup leaders warned against any foreign military intervention, in a statement that was also read out on state television.

They warned of “the consequences that will flow from any foreign military intervention.”

EU threatens to cut aid to Niger

The European Union threatened on Friday to cut aid to Niger, and insisted that Bazoum’s security and freedom of movement must be “guaranteed unconditionally.”

“The EU condemns in the strongest terms the coup in Niger. The events of recent days constitute a serious attack on stability and democracy in Niger,” a statement said.

“Any breakdown in the constitutional order will have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budgetary support.”

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Friday described the coup as “dangerous” for the region.

“This coup is completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous, for Nigeriens, for Niger and for the whole region,” Macron said.

Macron said he had spoken to Bazoum, who is being held in his palace, and called for him to be reinstated.

The French president also said that Bazoum is in good health.

Bazoum and his family have been confined since Wednesday morning to their residence at the presidential palace located within the Guard’s military camp.

The Sahel country, one of the world’s poorest, has seen four coups as well as numerous other attempts, including two previously against Bazoum, since gaining independence in 1960.

Bazoum took office after elections two years ago.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/07/28/707890/Tchiani-declared-Niger-leader-following-coup