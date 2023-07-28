Jaime C.

This Week’s Most Popular Articles

By Global Research News

Global Research, July 28, 2023

Trinity’s Shadow: First Atomic Bomb Named Trinity. Terrifying Predicament that Many Wish to Ignore

Edward Curtin, July 20, 2023

Many People Fully Vaccinated for COVID Are Now Going Blind

Ethan Huff, July 22, 2023

Video: Dr. Naomi Wolf Uncovers Pfizer’s Depopulation Agenda, as Evidenced by Its Own Documents

The Vigilant Fox, July 22, 2023

Cardiac Arrests: Young Women Are Dropping Dead Everywhere. COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis in Women Is Up to 1 in 30 Per Jab

Dr. William Makis, July 23, 2023

Ophthalmologists Now Ethically Obligated to Denounce COVID-19 Vaccines, as 20,000 New Eye Disorders Are Reported

Lance Johnson, May 29, 2023

There Was No Pandemic. Dr. Denis Rancourt

Prof Denis Rancourt, July 26, 2023

Is Psychiatry “Fake Science”?

Mark Keenan, July 24, 2023

Biden’s Tech-War against Beijing Goes into “High Gear”: China and The Battle for Semiconductors

Mike Whitney, July 21, 2023

Joe Biden Triggers Paralysis in the Production of Strategic Semiconductor Chips. Worldwide Collapse of the Automobile Industry?

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, July 23, 2023

Alert! New ‘Redesigned GMOs’ Being Forced on Farmers and Consumers

Julian Rose, July 24, 2023

Cardiac Arrest: Lebron James’s 18-year-old Son Bronny James Had a Cardiac Arrest During Practice on July 24, 2023. He Was Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated.

Dr. William Makis, July 26, 2023

Global Planned Financial Tsunami Has Just Begun

F. William Engdahl, July 22, 2023

Control The Human Brain, Control the World

Mojmir Babacek, July 22, 2023

“Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population”: Secret Gathering Sponsored by Bill Gates, 2009 Meeting of “The Good Club”

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, July 22, 2023

Unvaccinated Transplant Patients Denied Treatment in Canada, Resulting in Death

Dr. William Makis, July 24, 2023

How Central Bankers Rule the World

Dr. Joseph Mercola, July 23, 2023

World War III Has Already Begun, but the Truth Is Being Withheld from the Public Until the Very Last Moment

Mike Adams, July 22, 2023

Across the West, People Are Dying in Greater Numbers. Nobody Wants to Learn Why

Jonathan Cook, July 21, 2023

Will the Largest Organized Mass Murder in World History Escape Accountability? “Covid was an Orchestrated Pandemic”

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, July 25, 2023

Ukraine’s Surprising Admission

Karsten Riise, July 23, 2023

