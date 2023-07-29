Nothing Is Protected These Days. “The Assault against Identity and Freedom has been Massive, Beyond Belief”

Our enemy that shills for ‘the science’ and digital ID passports

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia

Global Research, July 29, 2023

***

Each day brings with it its measure of joy or travail. The noise of life hums along and practicalities absorb the attention of most of us, enough so that the profundity of alterations introduced by the covid operation may not quite be appreciated. Indeed, I cannot myself come to comprehend the depths and breadth of the iniquity visited upon us, though I can perceive the stigmata.

It bores me to have to repeat the litany of abuse to which we have been subjected – the lockdowns, masks, jab mandates and apartheid, the residual divisions between friends and family, the cheerful ‘protective’ State declaring itself to be unassailable and correct and now constantly hectoring – but it is worth repeating if only to remind us of the unparalleled extent of the operation. And it is also worth remarking upon the introduction of novel attempts at control, attempts that reach into bank accounts, once thought to be impregnably safe or, at least, impregnably protected from outright theft.

It seems, in fact, that nothing is protected these days – speech, thought, bodily integrity and medical choice, private property, gender, family, religion – and we astonishingly have come to accept the intrusions against any semblance of human autonomy as … as no surprise.

The assault against identity and freedom has been so massive, so universal and so complete that is really impossible to believe. As the death jab continues to visit harm and death upon millions, an infrastructure is being built to ensure that opinions daring to dissent with the authorities may not only be censored but punished. And most ominous has been the abject compliance of those to whom we have entrusted our care and well-being – and here I am referring to medical professionals sworn to keep their patients’ welfare as their foremost priority who have abdicated their sacred responsibilities. The unthinking masses who have been fed and nurtured on mainstream propaganda for decades, formidably and unquestioningly in lock-step with their media, are a little less morally culpable.

Our enemy – the enemy that shills for ‘the science’ and digital ID passports, and that has indulged in an orgy of censorship whenever it encounters a critical voice – is lawless. Their courts are corrupt and they rule by force, counting upon the unthinking and recruiting the naive as allies and collaborators. Unless and until we recognize that appeals to their conscience and justice carry no weight with the Global Mafia Cartel, we are diminishing our ability to resist.

How many times have I heard that the next Tribunal decision will be a ‘watershed’, that the next court case will be a ‘game-changer’, that the next legal appeal will ‘change the world’, that the next revelation of medical criminality will? Far too many.

Here in New Zealand doctors who have had the egregious audacity to have attempted to help their patients by prescribing Ivermectin, for example, or who have dared to insist upon informed consent as applied to the covid inoculation, or who have had the temerity to question the government’s apocalyptic covid policies remain under attack.

Recently a colleague and friend was hauled before our Health Professionals Disciplinary Tribunal, during which he proceeded to eviscerate the case against him by providing an exemplary and fact-based retort to their attacks. Generally the Tribunal issues a decision within days; in his case it has been thirteen weeks and counting. Should we have expected any different, should we expect a just decision from a system that is thoroughly compromised and bent upon an agenda, should we expect good where there has been an agglomeration of evil?

Clutching to fragile tendrils of hope within a decaying and rigged framework serves only to hinder our efforts to insist upon real justice, real science and real accountability, and to guard zealously our already limited freedoms.

Although we are admittedly in an irregular war for which no certain rules can be established, the ever-persisting belief in the System’s ability to correct itself, manifested by those who continue against all evidence to date to play their game by keeping mum, will only prolong our misery.

In 480 B.C.

*

