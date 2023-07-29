U.S. Homeland Security Denies RFK Jr. “Secret Service Protection”: “This Man is a National Treasure”

By Ben Bartee

Global Research, July 29, 2023

Armageddon Prose

There is literally nothing these people won’t do to solve their RFK Jr. problem. The level of avarice the Deep State actors retain in their black little scales for RFK Jr., the thorn in their side, is off the charts; I don’t believe we’ve ever seen anything like it, even with the relentless attacks and smears of Trump.

The corporate state institutes a legacy media blackout policy on him. They malign his wife, a popular actress, as guilty of thoughtcrime by association. They try to get him kicked off the ballot.

Now they’re denying him Secret Service protection, presumably either on the hopes that a lone actor hopped up on MSNBC propaganda will take care of him or actively orchestrating a hit that will be much easier to execute without Secret Service to go through.

RFK Jr. Exposes the Sordid, Seedy History of Monsanto’s Roundup

Via RFK Jr.’s Twitter account:

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.” Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.”

In a sick irony, NBC News explains in the context of downplaying the denial of protection by the Brandon regime’s DHS that Secret Service protection to presidential candidates was instituted following the assassination of RFK Jr.’s father in 1968.

Via NBC News:

“Secret Service protection has been extended to candidates for president — and not just presidents themselves — since a law was enacted in 1968, following the assassination of Kennedy’s father during his presidential campaign. According to Secret Service guidance published for the 2020 election, “major presidential and vice presidential candidates” are ‘eligible’ for protection.

But the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has wide latitude to decide who qualifies and why, after consultation with an advisory committee*. The committee is comprised of high-level members of the government including the speaker of the House, the House minority leader, the Senate majority leader, the Senate minority leader and one additional member chosen by the committee.”

Surely that DHS advisory committee that decided RFK Jr. doesn’t need protection was non-political.

Surely.

Right?

If anyone understands the threat of political assassinations, it’s a Kennedy.

If anyone is a target for extrajudicial state execution, it’s RFK Jr.

This man is a national treasure. If anything happens to him, it’s grounds for some serious 1776 action.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

The original source of this article is Armageddon Prose

Copyright © Ben Bartee, Armageddon Prose, 2023

