Biden Regime Allows Big Pharma to Loot Medicare?

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, July 31, 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Earlier this month I reported that my Medicare account has been billed by three separate labs for expired Covid tests sent to me as “totally free, paid for by the Government. Please Do Not Return.”

“Paid for by Government” means paid for by Medicare. I now have 24 expired Covid tests for which Medicare has paid.

Since reporting this a few days ago I have now received Medicare notices that FIVE more labs have sent me AT MEDICARE’S EXPENSE Covid test kits. These kits have not arrived, but the bill to Medicare has.

One is from Chicago Care Lab Services, W. Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL, claim number 10-23136-413-830

One is from Cipher Global LLC, Pagosa Springs Dr, Auror, IL, claim number: 09-23097-395-630

Leading Provider of Financial Research Says US Is Headed for Third World Status

One is from Az Labs Limited, W. Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL, claim number: 09-23117-216-810

One is from Lone Star Medlab, W. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano TX, claim number: 39-23129-711-040

One is from Sval, S. Stonebridge Dr, McKinney, TX, claim number: 22-23153-708-850

Let’s think about this for a minute. If these 5 additional Covid test kits for which my Medicare account has been billed actually arrive, and each contains the 8 test kits of the previous three, I will have at Medicare’s expense 64 expired Covid test kits.

Does the Biden regime which authorized these billings think I am going to catch Covid 64 times, never recognize the symptoms and test myself 64 times?

Or are these billings not authorized? Is the purpose of the message, “Paid for by government. Do Not Return” to make me think the billings are legitimate so that I don’t report them as fraud.

I reported one of the first ones along with another billing that clearly had nothing to do with me and was a mistake or fraud, and it took an enormous amount of time. I concluded that the Medicare fraud unit is trained not to believe those who report fraud, which we are asked to do.

Now I am beginning to wonder if the source of the fraud, if that is what it is, resides internally in Medicare. Are officials getting kickbacks from fraudulent billings?

In America today you can’t know. The liberals attributed their idealistic faith in government to the government, and the liberals misguided confidence in government serves to protect government from suspicion.

Let’s suppose I can identify the Congressional committees (House and Senate) that oversee Medicare and send them this article.

Can the committee members do anything about it without jeopardizing their campaign contributions from Big Pharma?

Will the committee staff overwhelmed with other issues want to be bothered by a letter that comes in the mail. The easiest thing for them to do is to decide the letter writer is just another kook.

What does an honest person do in a corrupt system? Does he waste his time trying to get attention to the looting of the public purse, or does he just go and have a drink and forget about it?

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Paul Craig Roberts is a renowned author and academic, chairman of The Institute for Political Economy where this article was originally published. Dr. Roberts was previously associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal. He was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy during the Reagan Administration. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/biden-regime-allows-big-pharma-loot-medicare/5827406