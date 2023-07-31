The Assertion by Israel to Have the Only Valid Claim to Palestinian Land Is “Dangerous Nonsense”!

By Hans Stehling

Global Research, July 31, 2023

It is historically accurate to say that Palestinian Arabs have lived in the region known as Palestine for over one thousand years. The history of the Palestinian people in the area can be traced back to ancient times and has been continuous for many centuries.

The term “Palestine” has been used to refer to the region between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, which includes present-day Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. Throughout history, this region has been home to various civilisations and peoples, including Canaanites, Philistines, Israelites, Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, Crusaders, Mamluks, Ottomans, and others.

The Arab presence in the region became more prominent during the Arab-Muslim conquests of the 7th century. During this time, the area that is now known as Palestine became a part of the wider Islamic Caliphate. Over the centuries, various Arab dynasties and empires ruled the region.

It’s important to note that the demographic composition of the area has changed over time due to conquests, migrations, and various historical events. The modern Palestinian identity, rooted in Arab culture and history, has developed over centuries, with cultural, religious, and historical ties to the land.

Palestinian Arabs have maintained a presence in the region for generations and have contributed to its culture, history, and society. Their connection to the land is a crucial aspect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as both Israelis and Palestinians claim historical ties to the same area.

The history of the region is complex, and multiple populations have lived there throughout different periods. Recognising the historical presence of Palestinian Arabs in the land of Palestine is essential for understanding the current dynamics and complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Therefore, the assertion by Israel to have the only valid claim, is patently dangerous nonsense.

Hans Stehling (a pen name) is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Democracy Now

