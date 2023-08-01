State of the World: “Political Treachery, Deceptions, Lies and Criminality”. Colonel Pedro Baños

An introduction to an interview with Colonel Pedro Baños, Spain

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, August 01, 2023

Introduction

Colonel Pedro Baños is a Spanish military, specialized in geopolitics. He is the author of five books and countless articles, essays and interviews. One of his books is dedicated to the analysis of Machiavelli and his theories. Machiavelli was a controversial Italian statesman and philosopher of the 15th century, who lived during the Renaissance. Among Machiavelli’s attributes is showing the world that according to his experience and reading of history, politics to be successful, have always been played with deception, treachery, and crime.

In his presentations, Pedro Baños demonstrates that today’s situation is not different from what it was six centuries ago. The state of the world today is one of political treachery, deception, lies and crime of utmost proportion, including mass genocide.

The propaganda means of today are of course much more sophisticated than in the Middle Age, englobing the entire world at once, with medias amply paid by a corporate elite attempt to take total control of the world and its population.

Colonel Baños is one of the most popular geostrategists, divulging the truth with profound analysis but in language simple enough to be understood by all strata of humanity.

Summary of Key Points of Colonel Pedro Baños’s Presentation

In a few examples of his analyses, Pedro Baños talks about the west’s “Green Agenda”, how it has nothing to do with environmental protection, but everything with what may be called “Green Capitalism”.

Accumulation of profit in the hands of a few elitists, regardless of the harm it does to the environment and the people.

Pedro Baños talks aboutthe massive construction in parts of Europe and the US of “windmills” to generate “renewable” electricity. They are not only damaging the environment because of the raw materials, including battery capacity, but also because the lifespan of such a windmill is on average max. 25 years. After that, they need to be disposed of — how and where? – They are a burden for the environment.

As a similar case of disregard for the environment and the wellbeing of the people, Colonel Baños mentions electric cars. The environmental costs to build an electric car are enormous. Starting with the lithium batteries that amount to close to half the weight of the car – lithium is exploited under almost slave conditions in Latin America.

Add to this, that in most countries energy first must be converted from hydrocarbons (which still amount to 85% of all energy used in the world) to electricity, so that the overall fuel efficiency is lowered from about 85% in a state-of-the art modern car to around 35% to 40% for an electric car; and third, so far no environmentally and socially safe way of disposing of the expired car batteries has been found.

“Sick and Tired” of Lies, Wars and Tyranny? And What’s the Way Out?

Pedro Baños also describes the west-east division, comparing the Global South – east – about two thirds of the world population – and 60% of the world’s GDP – against the west, represented by the boisterous G7s, representing a mere 780 million people, a tiny proportion of the world population, but with their “bought” media, they make people believe they are running the universe.

By no means are the G7 a voice for the world. The Global South which contains more than two thirds of the world population, is clearly leaning east, away from the pressures and coercions of the ever-more dictatorial west.

Although, the G7’s combined GDP accounts for about 46 trillion dollars equivalent (est. 2023), about 40% of the world economy, this figure is also misleading, because GDP west is not comparable with GDP east.

The former consists mostly of services, much of it financial services, as well as military industrial output and related industries, whereas the latter is based on hard production and construction, having a solid foundation.

An important group within the Global South are the BRICS-plus. – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa – plus, includes Iran and about 40 more countries, all candidates to enter the BRICS association. These 40 countries will join the BRICS Summit in South Africa (22-24 August). The BRICS-plus already today make for about half the world population, about 4 billion people, and at least one third of the world’s GDP.

Climate change – was also mentioned by Colonel Baños as a western agenda, a propaganda narrative that attempts to make the world believe that We, the People, are threatened by a rapidly advancing “climate change” – emanating from the excessive human CO2 footprint. This is again a story that does not hold against scientific studies. Recently, many scientists have come forward to prove the contrary.

Planet earth, like the universe, is dynamic, always moving. In the four billion years the earth exists, climate has always changed – and will continue to change. The most important factor for climate on the Blue Planet is the sun, sun movements. That is by true science an undisputed fact. But such changes are not drastic, fast, and extreme, as the world is experiencing today. Such changes are historically slow, so that sentient beings can adjust.

What we are living now and for the last three years, since the onset of Agenda 2030 / the Great Reset, the extreme climate phases, excessive heat, record flooding, monster-typhoons and prolonged monsoon rains and related flooding – Pakistan in 2022 – are indeed man-made – and that by ENMOD technologies (ENMOD = Environmental Modification, also called Geoengineering).

These are technologies weaponized by the west, so that still most people in the west – and maybe in the east too – believe the world is suffering from rapid climate change. This is again a lie.

However, with that mindset, the west can justify lockdowns, shortages of energy and food, provoking famine misery and death. This is all happening NOW.

Imagine, to safe the climate, Pedro Baños added, Scotland has just decided to uproot 16 million trees, to make space for a plantation of solar panels. Not only are trees the natural converters of CO2 into oxygen, solar panels are environmentally among the worst instruments to replace fossil fuel. But they are another fake “green energy” tool to make the globalist elite richer, at the detriment of the environment and the world population.

The ecological harm to produce solar panels that have a lifespan of max 30 years, and then must be disposed of – no environmentally safe method has yet been found – plus their energy efficiency is a mere 25% to 30% – for good panels – is an outright disaster.

Colonel Baños reiterated that current state-of-the-art gasoline engine cars cause practically zero pollution and have a much higher energy efficiency than do electric vehicles.

A more environmentally friendly option for vehicles would be hydrogen-fueled cars. So far, vested “interests” prevent this option from being explored seriously.

Many more interesting topics, crucial for understanding the state of the world today, were raised by Colonel Pedro Baños.

See this video (28 July 2023 – about 1:11:10 h) for full interview in Spanish.

“Entrevista al Coronel Pedro Baños con Margarita Torre (Historiadora)”

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

