The Ukraine War Will Only End When and How the Deep State Says It Will?

By Irwin Jerome

Global Research, August 01, 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Who & Why Among the Deep State Are Inexorably Leading the World Towards Nuclear War?

For whatever unknown reason, the totalitarian “puppet master” entities within the Deep State, clearly, are unequivocally intent, at some rapidly approaching moment in time, to bring about a climatic Nuclear WWIII, with Ukraine its intended epicenter.

By now, after over 520 days of bloody warfare as heinous as anything that ever occurred in WWI or WWII, the reticence among U.S., NATO and Ukrainian combatants involved, in spite of the horrendous killing ratios incurred by the Ukrainians and their mercenary allies, and the obvious reason for their refusal to enter into any ceasefire or peace negotiations whatsoever with Russia, is disgustingly apparant to even the most casual observer.

While these Deep State oligarchs and tyrants remain enshrouded in mystery, as they always have been for decades if not centuries in other previous wars, protected by the immensity of the dark veil of their wealth and privilege that offers them total invisibility; their many political underling’s within the Western World’s version of apparatchik and nomenklatura, within the United States Government as well as other governments among their NATO Nation allies, can be readily identified by name and face among their many Presidents, Prime Ministers, Secretary’s of State, Undersecretaries of State, National Security Advisors, myriad Ambassadors, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Military Defense and Strategic Commanders.

Yet all such prominent figures, as lofty as their positions may be in their governments, still essentially amount to nothing more than go-fer’s who continue to simply carry out the orders and directives of their unknown , shadowy puppet masters behind closed chambered doors, filtered down to them from whatever Supreme Deep State entity who always has the last word.

Meanwhile, the world’s populace, dumbed down by the greatest mass propaganda war ever waged in history against the world’s billions of citizens, stand hopelessly transfixed, like deer caught in the on-coming nuclear war headlights, unable to take any affirmative action the way the world’s citizenry once upon a time did so vigorously, if not violently, during previous wars in Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Palestine or whatever hosts of other wars. Peace advocates extraordinaire, like U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Russia’s Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and singer-songwriter John Lennon would be turning in their graves, for sure.

Who Is the Deep State and What Are They All About?

One will never know the full extent of the reach of the Deep State’s behemoth octopus and its tentacles that extend into every aspect of the world’s geo-politics; or whatever high-level talks among secret cabals that have occurred over the years, with at least 5 U.S. presidents in attendance, without any corporate press ever given notice, or uninvited world politicians allowed to be present, when whatever plots for the future of the world occur at places like the Bohemian Grove in California’s remote Sonoma County.

But shadowy puppet master players within the Deep State of the Old World would have to include figures within the infamous Rothschild Dynasty, who, for over 200 years, has exercised enormous influence on the geo-political-military-economic-banking history of the nations of Europe and those in the America’s of the New World.

U.S. Regime Now Applies Maximum Brutality to the Ukrainian People

Without knowing all the gory details, it’s all but a virtual guarantee that the huge international banking dynastic reach of the Rothschild-Rockefeller Dynasty’s, and others, such as the Bilderberg Group and Trilateral Commission, somehow also have had a hand in whatever economic upheavals, regime changes and wars have ever occurred since their inception; and the role they continue to play in the engineering and manipulations of the current war in Ukraine and whatever carefully planned and executed ultimate nuclear WWIII may yet be in the offing.

To sense where the war in Ukraine is heading, listen to Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs in a conversation with TV commentator Tulsi Gabbard, who unsuccessfully campaigned, in 2020, for the office of the U.S. Presidency, and where their collective thoughts are gong on the part the Deep State, and countries like America and Canada, continue to play in allowing the war to slowly, inexorably, turn into a nuclear WWIII.

Professor Sachs contends the U.S. Democratic and Republican Party’s now essentially are a single ‘War Party’ pitted against China and Russia, collectively, and why their allies in Canada and NATO also are opposed to the concept of Neutrality for Ukraine because, as Sachs declares, “NATO is U.S. Power in the world.”

Sachs further suggests that by the support of countries like Canada’s in the on-going U.S. proxy war against Russia, Canada has essentially signed on to the willingness of the United States to refuse to agree to any ceasefire or peace negotiations and, by so doing, are willing to allow the war in Ukraine to predictably turn into, by default, a nuclear WWIII. In short, allies to America like Canada have essentially “drank the Deep State’s WWIII Kool Aid”.

Sach’s further points out that by countries like Canada supporting the United States and President Biden’s far-right war policies and those of his U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, who for years, with full aproval of the Democrats, has been constantly agitating for a nuclear war with Russia and now China. Sachs contends they essentially are supporting what is “a collective death wish”.

Listen next to President John F. Kennedy’s “Peace Speech”, to which Professor Sachs makes reference. Once you’ve listened to Professor Sachs and President Kennedy, start to connect all the dots.

“Why was it only three short months after Kennedy made his ground-breaking peace speech that he was assassinated? Was the President REALLY murdered by Lee Harvey Oswald as a Russian dupe, or was the President assassinated by some far more sinister Deep State global entity that is adamantly, fundamentally opposed to peace in the world because it’s bad for business? Can the world’s major geo-political-military-economic events that since have happened be connected to the on-going historical activities of the Deep State that have been in play for at least the past two centuries, since the United States birth as a nation, and then traced forward in time to Kennedy’s assassination and then fast forwarded again to the present-day war in Ukraine?”

Then ask yourself one last question, “Has America and Canada, since their earliest origins, ever been real democracies or somehow otherwise served as New World instruments of this mysterious European-based Dark State since its own origins?”

The United States, without a doubt, has had a troubled political-ideological-military existence from its earliest beginnings; what with its European origins rooted in: financial skullduggery; religious witch hunts; the slavery of captive Africans, the eradication or removal of almost all Native Indian Nations in America’s Southern portion to make way for the planting of cotton and harvesting by its New World captive African slave industry; a Civil War that, since its temporary cessation over a century ago, of military combat between hostile economic, political-religious elements, has never actually ever ended or been fully resolved, politically, ideologically or morally, to the present day. To a different, lesser degree, the same could be said for the modern-day nation of Canada and, indeed, the rest of the New & Old World’s governments.

But There Is Still a Thin Ray of Hope to a Peaceful End to the War

Before the war in Ukraine finally goes nuclear there is at least one last thin ray of hope in an exit strategy, proposed by the grand war strategist William Luttwak, as a plebiscite vote that will allow the native-born or naturalized citizenry of Ukraine’s two independent oblast regions in the Donbas, Donatsk and Luhansk, of Eastern Ukraine, to vote on their permanent annexation by Russia. Says Luttwak, “Were this plebiscite to be agreed upon by all warring parties, as implemented under the Rules of 1919, established at the end of WWI, and carried out under the strictest of auspices by international inspectors, then Russia, whatever the results of the plebiscite, would then have to agree to withdraw its army from the rest of Ukraine, while Ukraine would have to also agree to give up Crimea.

Edward Luttwak, is the author of “Coup D’Etat: a Practical Handbook”. He is a senior associate in the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Wash. D.C., a consultant to government and international enterprises, who also has served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense, National Security Council, the White House chief of staff, the U.S. Department of State, the US Army, US Air Force and several allied governments.

Luttwak is also well-known and respected for his work on grand strategy, geoeconomics, military history and international relations. He is best known, perhaps, for his book, “Coup d’Etat; a Practical Handbook, that is required reading in many military colleges and universities

Luttwak contends Biden and Putin are ready to do a deal, but if this latest proposal doesn’t work out, he says the world might be looking at something like a 7 Year War or maybe even a 25 year, or longer, war yet ahead, not to mention some more immediate, unexpected nuclear conclusion.

Luttwak further contends, “There is only one exit from the increasingly destructive war in Ukraine: a Plebiscite in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts (as per USSR map), preceded by a total cease fire secured by the lifting of all war-sanctions. “There is no other path”, Luttwak says, “to a Russian victory or to a greater Russian defeat.” Luttwuk further adds about the reality of so many tyrants that currently exist in the world, “It’s time to kill all the bastards.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

The writer Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American writer who originally was a Criminology student working in one of America’s local police departments. For decades, Irwin has sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.

Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul. The author and his wife are long-time residents on the North Shore of British Columbia.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from the author

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Irwin Jerome, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-war-will-only-end-when-how-deep-state-says-it-will/5827438