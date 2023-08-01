US creating ‘fabricated’ crises to prolong its illegal military presence in Syria: Iran’s security chief

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian (R) meets Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in the capital Tehran on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Nour News)

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) says the United States is provoking “fabricated” crises in Syria as part of attempts to prolong its illegal military presence in the Arab country.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian made the remark in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday as the two sides exchanged views and discussed the latest developments in Syria and the West Asia region.

Pointing to Thursday’s bomb attack near the Sayeda Zeinab shrine in a southern suburb of the Syrian capital of Damascus, which killed at least six and injured at least 23 others, Ahmadian said the “malicious act” sounds a serious warning that terrorist groups supported by the US and the Israeli regime are trying to make a comeback in Syria.

“The enemies of Syria, who failed to advance their policy in the 2011 war, are again trying to challenge the political stability of this country with such desperate bids while undermining the public security of Syria,” the SNSC chief said.

Ahmadian said the West’s plot against Syria is not limited to a full-fledged terrorist war, noting that besides terrorist activities by Takfiri groups such as Daesh and the al-Nusra Front, they have used all political and international pressure as well as tough economic sanctions against the Arab country.

The top Iranian security official said the steadfastness of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian government and nation as well as the assistance provided by the resistance front led to the complete failure of plots by the Western-Zionist think tanks.

Ahmadian praised Syria’s recent promotion of diplomatic relations with regional countries and described it as an important step towards resolving differences between Muslim countries, which he said paves the way for reducing foreign intervention.

“In order to disrupt the new de-escalation process in the region, Washington is trying to create fabricated crises in Syria through military campaigns and controlled conflicts, and continues to portray itself as an important and influential actor in Syria to persist with its illegal and illegitimate presence,” Ahmadian stressed.

The SNSC chief also called for promotion of Iran-Syria cooperation in the political and security fields as well as other sectors, including economy.

Israel ‘main source’ of instability in West Asia region: Iran FM

The Iranian FM says the Israeli regime is the main source of instability in West Asia.

Mekdad, for his part, said the illegal US military presence in Syria is in violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding, “The US seeks to revive terrorist cells to prevent the establishment of lasting stability in Syria.”

He called the Zionist regime’s “acts of mischief” in the region and repeated military acts of aggression against Syria as a real example of “state terrorism” and “provocative.”

“Terrorism, military aggression and cruel sanctions cannot dent the will of the Syrian nation to resist the coercion and excessive demands of the enemies,” he added.

The top Syrian diplomat also expressed Syria’s determination and readiness to develop bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic in all fields.

Since 2014, the US has deployed forces and military equipment in Syria without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate under the pretext of fighting Daesh. The Takfiri terrorist group had emerged as Washington was running out of excuses to extend its regional meddling or enlarge it in scale.

American forces sustain their illegal presence on the Syrian soil, although Damascus and its allies defeated Daesh in late 2019.

The US military claims its presence in Syria is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former President Donald Trump of the United States admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/08/01/708145/Iran-Supreme-National-Security-Council-US-artificial-crises-Syria-illegal-military-presence-