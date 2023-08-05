Expert floats idea of merger between BRICS and SCO

File photo shows flags of members of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

A senior Indian analyst has floated the idea of a merger between the BRICS group of emerging economies and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), saying the two entities which include Russia and China can give birth to a powerful organization that could have a more meaningful role in international developments.

Robinder Sachdev, president of the the Imagindia Institute, an analytical center based in New Delhi, said on Friday that a merger between BRICS and SCO could take place in the next five years in response to quick international developments that have rendered organizations like the United Nations effectively “rudderless”.

“A single merged organization will be much more clearer, stronger and grow into very meaningful pole. Let’s see in next 5 years,” Sachdev was quoted as saying by Russia’s official TASS news agency.

He said the world currently needs strong and neutral international institutions more than anytime before, adding that organizations like the UN and others have become either ineffective or have adopted a one-sided approach in dealing with global challenges.

BRICS is an acronym made of the first letters of the names of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group has become increasingly important in addressing international issue since it was founded in 2006.

The SCO accepted Iran as its ninth member in a virtual summit in early July while it has also allowed Belarus to launch a formal application to join the group.

The BRICS has yet to define a formal procedure for admitting new members. However, Iranian authorities say the country has been among the first to declare its intention to join the powerful economic grouping.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/08/05/708412/BRICS-merger-SCO-Indian-expert