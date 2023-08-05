Russia intercepts US drone over Black Sea amid tensions

US Air Force Reaper MQ-9 military drone.

Russia says it scrambled an Su-30 fighter jet to prevent a US drone from violating its border over the Black Sea.

The Russian defense ministry said it intercepted a US Air Force Reaper MQ-9 military drone over the Black Sea on Saturday.

“The Russian aircraft returned safely to its airbase, there was no violation of the border.”

“As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign reconnaissance drone performed a U-turn away from the border,” the ministry added.

In a similar incident in mid-March a US Reaper drone crashed after colliding with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea.

And earlier in May, Russia intercepted four US strategic bombers above the Baltic Sea in two separate incidents in the space of one week.

Russia also said it has intercepted French, German, Polish and British aircraft since it launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February last year.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/08/05/708396/Russia-intercepts-US-drone-over-Black-Sea