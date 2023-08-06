Conflicting reactions within Niger to coup d’état

Niger Protesters cheer Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration on July 30, 2023. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The African continent has been rocked by yet another military coup, this time in Niger.

The coup, spearheaded by the country’s presidential guard, unfolded when members of the presidential guard detained President Mohammed Bazoum after blocking access to his residence in the capital Niamey on Wednesday.

The president’s office initially said the guards were unsuccessful in getting support from the national armed forces.

However, shortly afterward, the army, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, expressed support for the coup. Tchiani said his priority was to avoid destabilizing the country.

The military takeover was met with mixed reactions inside Niger resulting in the African nation quickly devolving into utter chaos.

Bazoum’s supporters held a protest rally outside the National Assembly in Niamey calling for his release.

Pro coup protesters, who saw things differently, set fire to the ruling party headquarters in the capital.

They burned French flags and threw stones at the French diplomatic mission echoing a growing wave of resentment towards former colonial power France and its influence in the Sahel region.

Video footage shows the fire at the embassy and injured people being loaded into ambulances.

The demonstrators raised Russian flags and called for the departure of foreign forces.

Besides the nationwide reactions to the coup in Niger, the military takeover in the West African nation has also had international repercussions.

The African Union has demanded that the military restore constitutional authority in Niger within 15 days. It also demanded the release of President Bazoum and his family.

I join with the African Union and the communiqué it issued to strongly condemn the events in Niger, recommend the reestablishing of the constitutional order, and demand the immediate release of President Bazoum and his family. Azali Assoumani, African Union, Head West African bloc plan potential military intervention in Niger.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also demanded constitutional order be restored.

The Union imposed sanctions and threatened force if the coup leaders failed to reinstate ousted President Bazoum within a week. ECOWAS, the eight-member West African economic and monetary union, said borders with Nigeria will be closed, commercial flights banned, financial transactions halted, national assets frozen and aid ended, effective immediately.

The United Nations condemned the coup and called for the release of President Bazoum.

… and that is the reason why I made today a very strong appeal, not only for him to be immediately released, but not only that, for the democratic institutions to be reestablished. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General

The European Union suspended its financial support for Niger following the overthrow of the President.

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, announced that “in addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the field of security will also be suspended indefinitely”.

France took similar action declaring the suspension of all development aid and budget support to Niger, with immediate effect.

The United States has also threatened to take similar action.

Many have warned that the military coup in Niger will have severe consequences, not only for Africa, but for other continents as well.

We’re talking about the last country that remains a place where both humanitarians and security experts have access to manage the flow of migrants into Europe and provide humanitarian assistance and access these vulnerable communities. So it creates an entire vacuum where people cannot freely move, but also you’re gonna [sic] see a lot more [sic] nefarious actors cross that desert passage to make their way up to Europe. Aneliese Bernard, Strategic Stabilization Advisors, Director Il ministro degli Esteri, Antonio Tajani durante una conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio dei ministri, Palazzo Chigi Roma 26 luglio 2023. ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Aside from the inevitable humanitarian consequences of the coup, what seems to be of even greater significance is the growing anti-French sentiment in Africa, particularly across the Sahel region.

Taking the Sahel region’s numerous coups of recent years into account, the most recent having been in Mali and Burkina Faso, it seems that the populace has long been tired of French political dominance in the area, and are gradually turning toward countries like Russia and China.

But most importantly, what should be abundantly clear for France, and other colonizing entities, is that they need to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Niger and let its people decide their own fate.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/08/06/708422/Conflicting-reactions-within-Niger-to-coup-d%E2%80%99%C3%A9tat-by-presidential-guards