Video: Nuclear War between Russia and the US. “Nuclear Winter”

By Future of Life Institute and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, August 06, 2023

Future of Life Institute

This article was first published on March 9, 2022, revised and expanded on October 5, 2022, minor revisions on May 25, 2023.

At no point since the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945, has humanity been closer to the unthinkable.

All the safeguards of the Cold War era, which categorized the nuclear bomb as “a weapon of last resort”, have been scrapped.

It should be understood, that there are powerful financial interests behind the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) which are tied into America’s $1.3 trillion nuclear weapons program initiated under President Obama.

Although the Ukraine conflict has so-far been limited to conventional weapons coupled with “economic warfare”, the use of a large array of sophisticated WMDs including nuclear weapons is on the drawing board of the Pentagon.

Dangerous narrative: The NPR proposes “increased integration of conventional and nuclear planning”, which consists in categorizing tactical nuclear weapons (e.g. B61-11 and 12) as conventional weapons, to be used on a preemptive basis in the conventional war theater (as a means of “self defense”)

Brandon’s “Usable Nukes” Are the Fast-Track to Jopocalypse

According to the Federation of American Scientists, the total number of nuclear warheads Worldwide is of the order of 13,000. Russia and the United States “each have around 4,000 warheads in their military stockpiles”.

Under Joe Biden, public funds allocated to nuclear weapons are slated to increase to 2 trillion by 2030 allegedly as a means to safeguarding peace and national security at taxpayers expense.

Biden does not have the foggiest idea regarding the potential impacts of nuclear weapons.

Michel Chossudovsky, July 10, 2023

Video: The Dangers of Nuclear War are Real

What would happen if a nuclear war were to be sparked between Russia and the United States today?

Who would survive?

In our most scientifically realistic simulation to date, we show what a nuclear war between Russia and the United States might look like today.

It is based on detailed modeling of nuclear targets, missile trajectories, and the effects of blasts, EMPs, and smoke on the climate and food resources.

