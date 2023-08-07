Moscow says Jeddah talks on Ukraine war ‘pointless’ without Russia

Representatives from more than 40 countries pose for a picture as they attend talks on the Ukraine war, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, August 6, 2023. (AFP)

Russia says without Moscow’s participation, a two-day meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine had no “slightest added value.”

Senior officials from over 40 countries gathered in Jeddah on Sunday to agree on key principles as to how to end the war.

Unlike Kiev, Moscow received no invitation to the gathering.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that without Russia’s participation and without taking into account Moscow’s interests, the meeting was “pointless.”

It also reiterated that Moscow is open to diplomacy and ready to respond to serious proposals with respect to the settlement of the conflict.

In a separate statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a resolution was possible if Kiev “stopped the hostilities and terrorist attacks” and if Western countries stopped arms supplies to Ukraine.

Ukraine shells civilian targets in Donetsk with cluster bombs twice in a day: Report

Ukraine reportedly shelled civilian targets, including a university, in the Russian-controlled Donetsk City with banned cluster munitions twice on Saturday.

She also called on Ukraine to cede occupied territories to Russia.

“The original foundations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, its neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status, must be confirmed.”

But Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, said Kiev would not compromise on its demands for a full withdrawal of Russian forces.

Zelenskyy’s head of staff Andriy Yermak also described the Jeddah talks as “very productive.”

Nevertheless, the Brazilian delegation leader and foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim said Russia must be involved in the process of any “real negotiation.”

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/08/07/708532/Jeddah-talks-Ukraine-Russia