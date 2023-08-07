“Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”(UAP): What’s Up with All the Elites’ Alien Talk? Let’s Talk Motive

By Ben Bartee

Global Research, August 07, 2023

esearch articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the Translate Website button below the author’s name.

To receive Global Research’s Daily Newsletter (selected articles), click here.

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

I recently wrote a report for PJ Media speculating on the true motivations behind the elite media and Swamp creatures’ recent preoccupation with so-called “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAP (a government/media rebrand for whatever stupid reason away from UFO)– as if unidentified objects in the sky and secretive military installations with zero transparency are some new development.

There is still much secrecy and thus uncertainty — thanks in no small parts to the millions and millions of needlessly classified documents that protect the government from public scrutiny under the guise of “national security” – regarding the true nature of what the government knows and what technology it may or may not have pilfered through reverse-engineering of recovered alien spacecraft, etc.

Video: Freedom Convoy Solidarity in Alberta. Agreement with RCMP

But what’s for sure is that there’s some agenda afoot beyond merely disclosing to the public what the government’s been up to for decades. We can know this because the government and media despise the public and would never voluntarily expose it to the deeds done in their dark using public money.

I believe, that at least part of the reason is increased defense industry spending, as evidenced by Space Force’s recent budget increase request.

Via Space News:

President Biden’s $842 billion budget request for the Defense Department for fiscal year 2024 includes $30 billion for the U.S. Space Force, the largest funding request to date for the military space branch.

The $30 billion request is $3.7 billion more than what Congress enacted for the Space Force in 2023.

“The largest space budget ever,” DoD said in budget documents released March 13 on the Biden administration’s funding request for the coming fiscal year that begins Oct 1. The proposed budget ‘procures and modernizes capabilities to secure the use of space in the face of increasing threats to U.S. national security space systems,’ the Pentagon said in budget documents…

The heftiest increase is in the [research, development, testing and engineering] account. Funding for low and medium orbit missile-tracking satellites nearly doubles from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $2.3 billion in 2024.”

Hrvoje Moric graciously brought me onto his TNT Radio show to discuss the matter and others of import.

See this.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published on Armageddon Prose.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from InfoBrics

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Ben Bartee, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/whats-up-all-elites-alien-talk-lets-talk-motive/5827979