Video: The Ukraine Crisis – What You’re Not Being Told

By StormCloudsGathering

Global Research, August 07, 2023

StormCloudsGathering 12 March 2014

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

This article was originally published in March 2014.

In this video we’re going to provide you with compelling evidence that the crimes against humanity committed in Kiev earlier this year [2014] were in fact committed by the new coalition government and that officials in the E.U. and the United States knew full well who committed these crimes and that they are protecting and financially supporting the real criminals.

On February 20th of 2014 the world was shocked by video footage of snipers firing on protesters in Kiev Ukraine. Twenty one people were murdered, and it was widely assumed that President Victor Yanukovich and his supporters were behind the attacks. However a phone conversation between EU foreign policy chief Cathy Ashton and Estonia’s foreign minister Urmas Paet leaked to the public on March 5th reveals that the snipers in were actually from the new coalition government, and that Western diplomats knew this and covered it up.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/fWkfpGCAAuw

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Video: BlackRock – The Company That Owns the World?

The original source of this article is StormCloudsGathering

Copyright © StormCloudsGathering, StormCloudsGathering, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-ukraine-crisis-what-youre-not-being-told/5828004