By Tom Feeley

Hi folks, I wanted to explain my lack of updates for our website and newsletter. 3 weeks ago I had a cerebellar stroke. I had all the usual tests, MRI, etc. It showed scaring on the left and right and left hemispheres. (I am not sure if this has contributed to problems I am having with my short term memory.) I will be going for further tests and consultations.This kind of stroke reduces oxygen delivery and causes deficits in motor and balance control. Hence the title “Walking like Joe Biden”

The neurologist tells me that the scars may take a couple of years to heal. As you may know I had a a bone marrow transplant earlier this year as a solution for eradicating acute leukemia. I will admit it has been a struggle for my body to recover after the transplant but I am making great progress, thanks to the ICH comunity and the the excellent care I have received from The bone marrow transplant team at Methodist hospital in San Antonia, Texas.

Let me say that in my opinion, life provides us all with the opportunity to grow and overcome adversity. I’m happy to have reached the age of 70 as of yesterday.

In order to provide daily updates I am tweeting headlines from my account https://twitter.com/TomFeeley8 which has been reinstated since Elon Musk bought twitter (now known as X) The younger generations consume their news and information from social media, X, Instagram, Faceboof etc.

Lets get busy folks and re-tweet all the article on our website and my twitter account. https://twitter.com/TomFeeley8 I am setting up an Instagram for ICH https://www.instagram.com/information_clearing_house please forward any articles that you think would be informative.

We are preaching to the choir. 88% of those who visit the website and read our newsletter are using desktop computers. While 12% visit on their smart phones. We have to be more active in reaching younger people, they are our future, that’s a scary thought.

If we are just reading to inform ourselves, without making any effort to allow others to escape the propaganda matrix, then we are part of the problem, myself included.

ICH is one of the few independent, non commercial sources of news and opinion. We are reader supported through your contributions. Thank you for your time and your patience.

Peace and Joy

Tom

