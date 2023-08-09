Selected Articles: McCarthyism Is Back: Together We Can Stop It

By Global Research News

Global Research, August 09, 2023

McCarthyism Is Back: Together We Can Stop It

By The People’s Forum, August 08, 2023

We stand together against the rise of a new McCarthyism that is targeting peace activists, critics of US foreign policy, and Chinese Americans. Despite increased intimidation, we remain steadfast in our mission to foster peace and international solidarity, countering the narrative of militarism, hostility, and fear.

Indoctrination, Intimidation and Intolerance: What Passes for Education Today

By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead, August 09, 2023

Instead of being taught the three R’s of education (reading, writing and arithmetic), young people are being drilled in the three I’s of life in the American police state: indoctrination, intimidation and intolerance.

Jakarta Is Alert but Not Alarmed Over the US–PNG Defence Agreement

By Aristyo Rizka Darmawan, August 08, 2023

The United States and Papua New Guinea recently concluded a comprehensive Defense Cooperation Agreement. The agreement will give the US military unimpeded access to many PNG key naval facilities. This new agreement is expected to increase the US military presence in the Pacific region amid the intensifying US–China rivalry.

Economic Fallout: Sanctions and Energy Prices Propel Russia to the Status of “Europe’s Largest Economy”

By Drago Bosnic, August 08, 2023

Ever since the start of Russia’s counteroffensive against NATO aggression in Europe, the question of the economic fallout of this dangerous confrontation was always presented as a one-way street – the Russian economy is doomed. However, time and again, the Eurasian giant is demonstrating not only resilience, but also pushback that’s historically unprecedented.

The Oppenheimer 2023 Film: Henry Stimson Didn’t Go to Kyoto on His Honeymoon

By Prof. Alex Wellerstein, August 08, 2023

This is used for one of the very few deliberately humorous notes in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) film, which came out last week. I am in the process of writing a longer review of that, and will probably post something else on it here, but it has served as an instigator for me to push out a blog post I had been working on in draft form for several months about this question of the “honeymoon.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Spike Protein in the Brain?

By Dr. William Makis, August 08, 2023

On August 5th, 2023, 40-year-old Dr. Krystal Cascetta shot herself and her 4 month old baby dead at their $1 million Westchester home in what police are calling a murder-suicide. (click here)

Some New Developments in the Spy Business. The CIA Is in the News but Not for the Right Reasons

By Philip Giraldi, August 08, 2023

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), famed for its hidden agendas and its preference to operate in the shadows, has featured in a couple of recent breaking stories. On July 22nd the White House announced that CIA Director William Burns would be stepping up to cabinet level in the Joe Biden Administration.

Strategic Visit? Victoria Nuland in Niamey: Some Interesting Details About Her Discussions in Niger

By Andrew Korybko, August 08, 2023

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of “EuroMaidan” infamy traveled to Niger to hold discussions with its interim military-led government after the expiry of ECOWAS’ one-week deadline for reinstalling ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

History of World War II: Axis Position Weakens in North Africa: “The end of the Axis’ power in Africa was only a matter of time.”

By Shane Quinn, August 08, 2023

On 21 June 1942 the Axis divisions in North Africa, consisting of German and Italian forces, finally completed the capture of Tobruk in the far north-east of Libya, inflicting a decisive defeat there on the Allies made up of British, South African and Indian soldiers.

Emerging New Political Order: Niger’s Military Coup d’Etat and Its Implications for Africa

By Prof. Maurice Okoli, August 08, 2023

The latest political situation unfolded in Niger, the unexpected removal of democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum late July and the deepening differences in perception across Africa explicitly shows Africa’s level of political illusions and, practical reality towards attaining unity dimension in Africa.

