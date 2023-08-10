Selected Articles: “Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention and Resistance”

By Global Research News

Global Research, August 10, 2023

“Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention and Resistance”

By Rick Sterling, August 10, 2023

Many nations in the Americas have suffered from US promoted coups, dictatorships, sanctions and outright invasions. Nicaragua may take the cake for being the most victimized. Dan Kovalik has written a book which reviews the history of intervention and resistance up to the present day.

Feminism and the Historical Struggle for Gender Equality

By Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović, August 10, 2023

It is important to have a short look at the history of this battle for more women’s rights. That is why I will shortly explain the ideology and social movement of Feminism, the factor which has driven women in their battle for equal chances and respect.

Niger: A Coup Against French Control and Dominance

By Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, August 10, 2023

The situation in Niger is still in flux. On 26 July 2023 a military coup took place in that West African state that led to the ouster of its elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, by Brigadier General Abdourahmane Tchiani. The Brigadier General has proclaimed that he is the new president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

NATO/EU Throw 300,000 Ukrainians to Their Deaths: “Like Germany in 1945″: Western Support Ebbing Away

By Rodney Atkinson, August 10, 2023

While some estimates of Ukrainian dead vary between 300,000 and 400,000 Ukrainian sources admit to 310,000 deaths and the Wall Street Journal estimates between 20,000 and 50,000 have lost one or more limbs. Other estimates are that several hundred thousand are severely wounded.

Syrian Civilians Struggle Between Deadly Israeli Air Strikes and US Sanctions

By Steven Sahiounie, August 09, 2023

Israeli airstrikes on Syria have become routine and deadly. On Monday, Israeli airstrikes on Damascus at 2:20 am local time killed four Syrian soldiers and wounded four others.

US-NATO Desperate in Ukraine. “No More Big Money, … All that is Left is Drip-Drip Small Handouts”

By Karsten Riise, August 09, 2023

After months and months of US media lies about how “phantastic” Ukraine is doing, it is for the cynical a fun to watch how the US narrative is breaking down these days. After months of heavy losses and no gain, the US belief that Ukraine can ever win is vanishing – even CNN cannot keep tight about it anymore.

Zelensky Irritated by Lula, Says He Should Have “a Broader Understanding of the World.”

By Ahmed Adel, August 09, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference that he thought his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva “had a broader understanding of the world.” The comments were triggered by Lula suggesting that Zelensky, as a minimum, needs to accept that Crimea is a part of Russia.

New COVID-19 Variants: Propaganda Is Ramping Up and the COVID Con Is Back On

By Dr. William Makis, August 09, 2023

The COVID con is back on. The usual COVID con-artists have their scripts and the propaganda is being churned out by mainstream media. I have zero concerns about EG.5.1 or “Eris” variant. This variant is BS – just more theatre for the COVID-19 vaccine addicted, and the brainwashed.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit: A Continent at the Crossroads

By Samir Bhattacharya, August 09, 2023

Similar to the last summit, the agenda of this year’s summit included technology transfer and development of industry and critical infrastructure in Africa, developing power engineering, agriculture and mineral extraction, and ensuring food and energy security.

Jakarta Is Alert but Not Alarmed Over the US–PNG Defence Agreement

By Aristyo Rizka Darmawan, August 08, 2023

The United States and Papua New Guinea recently concluded a comprehensive Defense Cooperation Agreement. The agreement will give the US military unimpeded access to many PNG key naval facilities. This new agreement is expected to increase the US military presence in the Pacific region amid the intensifying US–China rivalry.

