China’s foreign minister calls US world’s ‘biggest source of instability’ 

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

The top Chinese diplomat has denounced the US confrontational policy towards Beijing, saying Washington’s actions lay bare the fact that America is now “the biggest source of instability.”

Speaking on Friday, Wang Yi cited Washington’s support for Taiwan separatists in defiance of China’s warnings and its trade and investment restrictions on the Asian country.

“On the one hand, it condones and supports the Taiwan independence forces relying on the United States to seek independence, trying to cross China’s red lines,” the South China Morning Post quoted him as saying.

“On the other hand, it tears away the pretense of fair competition and coerces other countries into unilateral protectionism against China,” he said in a meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as part of his Southeast Asia trip.

Such practices will only undermine Washington’s own credibility and show the world that the US has become the biggest source of instability in the world, he added.

The diplomat said the US is opposed to China’s development, despite the fact that this would bring lasting benefits and opportunities to all countries, especially its neighbors.

“The United States, out of its motive to maintain unipolar hegemony, is unwilling to see the development and revitalization of China and other emerging countries,” Wang said.

The remarks came a day after Washington imposed new restrictions on American investments in sensitive technologies in China, further straining ties between the two countries.

The US argued the investments boost the development of sensitive technologies critical to military modernization in China.

China’s embassy in the US said in reaction that the country is ”very disappointed” over the decision, which it said would seriously undermine the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors.

China blasts US for frequently violating WTO rules

Meanwhile, China blasted the US for frequently violating the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and damaging the interests of other WTO member states.

China’s Ministry of Commerce released a report on Friday on the US compliance with its obligations as a member of the World Trade Organization, accusing it of frequently breaching the body’s rules over the years.

The report accused the US of pursuing an “America First” policy since 2017 at the expense of other countries and also the WTO’s core values and principles.

Specifically, the report listed a vast array of US actions including blocking the WTO’s dispute settlement system, abusing trade remedies and export controls, as well as economic coercion and sanctions.

The report blamed the US for fundamentally damaging the shared interests of WTO members and seriously harming the multilateral trading system.

It urged the US to abide by WTO rules, cooperate with China and other countries, and respect the multilateral trading system.

