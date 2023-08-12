Video: Korean War Armistice Day. 70 Years Ago: U.S. War Crimes Beyond Description. 25% of the Population of North Korea Killed on the Orders of Harry Truman

Open Letter to President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, August 12, 2023

July 27, 2023, Seventy years ago is:

“National Korean War Armistice Day, a national day of recognition to commemorate the more than 35,000 U.S. Service members who lost their lives during the Korean War.”

That war (1950-53) initiated by President Harry Truman resulted in the death of more than 25 percent of the North Korean Population.

In 1945, Harry Truman ordered the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which resulted in 300,000 deaths.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim July 27, 2023, as National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

On this day, I encourage all Americans to reflect on the strength, sacrifices, and sense of duty of our Korean War Veterans and bestow upon them the high honor they deserve. I call upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities that honor and give thanks to our distinguished Korean War Veterans.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-sixth day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-eighth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

My message to President Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. President.

While respectfully commemorating 35,000 U.S. Service members, would it not be appropriate to acknowledge the extensive destruction and loss of life experienced by the Korean people: At least a quarter of the population of North Korea was killed as a result of extensive U.S bombings using napalm and incendiary weapons, on the orders of President Harry Truman.

The invasion of North Korea was carried out, while casually bypassing the U.S. Congress.

I assume Mr. President that you are familiar with the role of General Curtis LeMay who coordinated the bombing raids against North Korea:

Curtis Lemay proudly responding to President Truman’s instructions confirmed his military achievements:

“We went over there and fought the war and eventually burned down every town in North Korea anyway, someway or another, and some in South Korea too.… Over a period of three years or so, we killed off — what — twenty percent of the population of Korea as direct casualties of war, or from starvation and exposure?” Strategic Air Warfare: An Interview with Generals (1988)

General Douglas MacArthur who was commander of allied forces in Korea expressed his outright disgust in relation to the decisions he undertook (mea culpa):

“A defiant Douglas MacArthur appeared before Congress and spoke of human suffering so horrifying that his parting glimpse of it caused him to vomit.

“I have never seen such devastation,” the general told members of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees. At that time, in May 1951, the Korean War was less than a year old. Casualties, he estimated, were already north of 1 million.

“I have seen, I guess, as much blood and disaster as any living man,” he added, “and it just curdled my stomach.”

(quoted by the Washington Post, August 10, 2017)

President Biden: You are commemorating Armistice Day. 70 Years Later. July 27, 2023

People in South Korea are demanding the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the signing of a peace treaty.

Responsibility to Protect is a slogan (R2P). Would it not be timely and appropriate for the president of the United States to acknowledge and apologize for the crimes committed by the United States of America against the people of Korea?

If you have any doubts. I suggest you have a look at the Video below.

Yours respectfully,

Michel Chossudovsky, Professor of Economics (emeritus)

Global Research, Montreal, July 27th, 2023, August 12, 2023

Video: The Criminal Bombing of North Korea

Michel Chossudovsky’s Presentation, Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan. Tokyo

Speaking at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan Professor Michel Chossudovsky of the Centre for Research on Globalization describes how the United States presents the real threat of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea versus the United States: Who are the Demons? North Korea Lost 30% of Its Population as a Result of US Bombings in the 1950s

This GRTV video was first published in 2013 in the context of the 60th commemoration of the 1953 Armistice Agreement.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2023

