Ukraine “Aid” in Perspective. A Huge Addition to “Defense Spending”

The $ 66.2 billion in US aid for US is nearly $ 200 for every American

By Karsten Riise

Global Research, August 13, 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

It’s interesting to see the Ukraine aid in percent of GDP. Even for the US, it amounts to one-third of a percentage of total GDP. But it’s not only a big burden on the total economies of the West. It’s also a huge addition to total defense spending on top of NATO’s goal of 2% of GDP.

Video: Vaccine Passports?

Source: The Washington Post

And it’s not surprising to see Denmark with more than half a percentage of GDP on top of the Ukraine spending list, right after the Baltic states and Poland.

Denmark is always the reliable camp-follower of the US. Invade Iraq – Yes, sir! Make a nuclear missile base in Greenland? Of course.

No matter what the US says and does, Denmark jumps.

But it’s also interesting to see how Ukraine has taken the lead in US military concerns above everything else – including even Israel and Taiwan.

Source: The Washington Post

With a US population of 340 million, the $ 66.2 billion in US aid for US is nearly $ 200 for every American, from newborn to pensioner. A US family of 5 have spent $ 1,000 dollars for Ukraine – for nothing. That is a lot, considering that 34 million Americans, incl. 9 million children, are “food insecure” – that is, often go to bed hungry due to lack of money for food.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Karsten Riise is a Master of Science (Econ) from Copenhagen Business School and has a university degree in Spanish Culture and Languages from Copenhagen University. He is the former Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mercedes-Benz in Denmark and Sweden.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from InfoBrics

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Karsten Riise, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-aid-perspective-gdp/5828674