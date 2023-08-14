“Struggling with the Old Enemies of Peace”

Address to Green Liberty Block

By Emanuel Pastreich

Global Research, August 14, 2023

We have to struggle with the old enemies of peace: business and financial monopoly, speculation, reckless banking, race antagonism whipped by hidden operatives, the exploitation of tensions between cities and rural communities, and of course, the old favorite, war profiteering.

Now we have IT monsters inside of Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft Word and Oracle that track us day and night, processing every bit of information in banks of supercomputers so as to anticipate our next move and to checkmate us. The parasite class does so while also exposing us to advertisements and movies, YouTube and Instagram images, that are designed to reduce us to simplistic beasts seeking momentary satisfaction in the pleasures of the flesh, to form us into abject slaves who worship the decadent and indulgent rich.

When I see how young girls are assaulted by commercials and movies that glorify sexual indulgence and that suggest that women must be objects for consumption, I am reduced to tears.

These multinational corporations have begun to consider the government of the United States as a mere appendage to their own affairs. They hide behind “progressive” or “conservative” puppets in Congress, just out of sight, protected by their public relations firms and private security details.

And so, we now know that government run by organized money is just as dangerous as government run by organized mobs.

Never before in all our history have these forces been so united against one candidate as they are today. They cannot stand the idea that I might somehow manage to crawl over all the obstacles that they have thrown in my path; they cannot bear that fact that somehow we have managed to get the word out about their heinous crimes even though I am blocked from all the newspapers and television broadcasts that they control so jealously, even though I am anathema for all the so-called alternative media sources that they manipulate covertly.

For yes, we know now that no matter how discouraged by 24-7 propaganda the American citizen may be, no matter how worn down he or she may feel working day and night to pay bills to the parasites which pray on common people (posing as “government” here, posing as “schools” or “utilities” there), that the truth is still attractive, that the truth is still a beacon that offers hope in the midst of the most dark fraud.

The truth will set you free.

Those multinational corporations, private equity firms, and the billionaire families lurking behind them, they are unanimous in their hate for me—and I welcome their hatred.

And, oh yes, they have extended their long fingers, their greedy probiscis, deep into the Green Party as well.

If the leaders of the Green Party say that there are no infiltrators in the Green Party, that the party is not riddled with operatives paid as consultants by Booze Allen Hamilton or CASI, Black Cube or CRG, private intelligence and PR firms that have their snouts in the trough of Homeland Security’s anti disinformation budgets, if they claim such people are not burrowed deep in the Green Party, then I proclaim, “Halleluiah!” For truly this is a miracle!

All the other political parties are crawling with these parasites, retired police officers and treasury bureaucrats, the dregs of public relations firms who team up with management consulting zombies to make a bit of money to supplement their retirements by blocking the rights of citizens to express their opinions and trampling on the freedom of our children.

For the kingpins who make their fortunes oppressing the American people, who are waiting for their moment to put down our movement to unify all Americans against their predations, we say,

“Go ahead. Make my day!”

And for those of you who must watch this as contract workers for private intelligence firms, trying to make ends meet, trying to feed your families—we feel your pain and we are sorrowed by such contradictions. Join with us today for verily, you have nothing to lose but thy chains.

Oh, they were so smart. No one would ever have known what they did. Nor would anyone have ever guessed how the billionaires funneled millions to the kingpins through various shell companies.

But this is about to change, and to change utterly.

I should like to say that in my administration these forces of selfishness and of lust for power will meet their match. And in our nation-wide movement to restore a constitutional republic, to end debt slavery, work slavery and prison slavery, and to rid ourselves forever of the machinations of the parasites, that they will most certainly meet their master.

This article was originally published on Fear No Evil.

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

