Selected Articles: Harold Pinter Had It Right. Lessons in Western Self-sabotage from the Ukraine War

Harold Pinter Had It Right. Lessons in Western Self-sabotage from the Ukraine War

By Seymour M. Hersh, August 16, 2023

The British playwright and Nobel Prize winner Harold Pinter was an early critic of the Bush administration’s decision, endorsed by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to declare a worldwide war on Islamist terrorism in the aftermath of 9/11. In the fall of 2002, Pinter was invited to make his case against the war before the House of Commons.

Wheel Has Come Full Circle in Myanmar

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, August 16, 2023

If the past is any guide, the military leadership in Myanmar has either been talking to Suu Kyi behind the scenes or is hoping to re-engage her in a meaningful conversation. The fact that Thailand’s foreign minister Don Pramudwinai paid a secret visit to Nay Pyi Taw three weeks ago and met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Suu Kyi in prison suggests pivotal undercurrents.

Teenagers Dying Suddenly in Australia, UK, Ireland

By Dr. William Makis, August 16, 2023

I started reporting on sudden deaths of Canadian teenagers in November 2022, when I started seeing them on a frighteningly regular basis. Now we are seeing teenagers die suddenly in all the highly COVID-19 vaccinated countries. From my observations, this is how COVID-19 vaccines are killing teenagers, from more frequent causes to less.

Geo-engineered Fire Bombs = Directed Energy Weapons Not Climate Change

By Helena, August 16, 2023

As war drums beat across Africa, as China cleans up after devastating floods, as Maui searches remains, a tsunami is scheduled to hit Japan Tuesday with predictions of 20 inches of rain in 24 hours. Climate is changing patterns both naturally and thru geoengineering with bomb like consequences. And Niger’s military coup has sparked a western reaction – WAR!

Burkina Faso January 2022: Another US-trained Soldier Staged a Military Coup in West Africa

By Nick Turse, August 16, 2023

The coup was announced on state television by a young officer who said the military had suspended the constitution and dissolved the government. Beside him sat a camouflage-clad man whom he introduced as Burkina Faso’s new leader: Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the commander of one of the country’s three military regions.

Peace be with Afghanistan. The Taliban Has Delivered Peace to the War-torn Country, a Terrible Peace Though It May be.

By Doug Bandow, August 15, 2023

Two years ago, the Afghan government constructed and armed at Washington’s great expense dissolved one provincial capital at a time. The Taliban occupied Kabul on August 15. America’s role in Afghanistan’s tragedy came to an inglorious and shocking end.

On the Topicality and Relevance of Albert Camus, Yesterday and Today. “How do you see the future of humanity?”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, August 15, 2023

Camus’s history of influence goes far beyond literature. As a representative of French atheistic existentialism, he not only influenced thinking in the last century about the basic questions of human existence, the role of intellectuals and the individual’s commitment to freedom and justice, he still offers fundamental orientation today. He has taken into account the research results of scientific depth psychology.

Is the U.S. a Failed State? “Why Did the U.S. Decide to Deindustrialize?” Michael Hudson

By Prof Michael Hudson and Steven Grumbine, August 15, 2023

America cannot re-industrialize without reversing this whole philosophy of post-industrial society as a class war against labor. You can’t have both. You can’t have a class war against labor and reindustrialization with the labor unionization that goes with it.

What Is Happening in Syria?

By Philip Giraldi, August 15, 2023

Which are the governments generally regarded as “rogue” by an overwhelming majority of the world’s nations? If you answered either Russia or China you would be wrong, even though many countries have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine on grounds that no government has an intrinsic right to invade another unless there is an imminent serious threat that would excuse such an intervention.

Historical Analysis: Zionism and Israel

By Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović, August 15, 2023

This Zionist movement was to a great extent expressed as a consequence of the European (mostly West European) anti-Semitic (better to say anti-Judaic) sentiments and politics that the (West) European Jews were experiencing for centuries.[ii] Zionism as a political-national movement was formally initiated by Theodor Herzl (1860−1904) at the World’s Zionist Conference in Basle (Switzerland) or the First World’s Zionist Congress held from August 29 to 31st, 1897 attended by 208 delegates and 26 representatives of the press.

