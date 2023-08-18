‘Arms can’t win peace’: China slams weapon deliveries to Ukraine battlefield

Palletized ammunition, weapons, and other equipment bound for Ukraine at Dover Air Force Base, US, on January 21, 2022. (File photo by US Air Force)

China has again voiced opposition to the supply of weapons to the battlefield in Ukraine, saying peace in the country can be restored only through dialogue, and not arms deliveries.

“Weapons may be used to win the war, but they cannot win peace,” China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang told the UN Security Council in a Thursday meeting.

According to the Chinese diplomat, continued arms deliveries have “worrying and disconcerting” consequences, and they delay the cessation of hostilities.

“Currently, the massive influx of weapons and equipment to the battlefield persists with expanding spillover effect, making the hope of ceasing hostilities more remote,” he said.

Ever since the beginning of the war, Western countries, led by the United States, have been pumping Ukraine full of tens of billions of dollars worth of advanced weapons, a step that Moscow says would only prolong the hostilities.

The Chinese diplomat said that “for some time now, an increasing number of countries have raised their voice of reason and proposed peace initiatives”.

Geng called on the relevant parties to “respond positively to the call of the international community, keep calm and maintain restraint, refrain from an escalation of tensions, step up engagement, galvanize consensus, and gradually create conditions for the final settlement of the crisis.”

Reporting last month, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute, revealed that the US had channeled a total of $75 billion to Ukraine since last February when Moscow launched the operation.

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow did not reject the idea of holding talks on the war in Ukraine, but said the Russian troops could not cease-fire as long as they were under attack.

