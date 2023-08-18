China says US engaged in more biomilitary activity than any other country

Technicians wearing protective equipment stand behind a biohazard sign. (File photo by AFP)

China has censured the United States on the grounds that it is engaged in more biohazardous laboratory tests for military applications than any other country across the globe.

“We all know that America is the most active country in the field of biomilitary which raises serious questions for other countries regarding Washington’s true intentions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

The Chinese official made the remarks in response to a recent review by the Pentagon of countries posing a biological threat to the world. In the Biodefense Posture Review published on Thursday, the US Department of Defense (DOD) listed China as the key long-term threat to the world, allegedly due to its development of biological weapons.

Americans, Wang said, often fabricate reports on the so-called threats “to deter and suppress other countries” and to protect the “hegemonic interests” of the United States.

In contrast to the United States, China supports the international community in reviewing how the US is complying with the Biological Weapons Convention, Wang said.

In April, the Chinese official had reiterated “calls on the United States to faithfully observe their international obligations and provide comprehensive explanations on its military-biological activity within the country and abroad.”

Meanwhile, Robert Kennedy Jr recently confirmed the US had biological laboratories to produce banned biological weapons all across the globe.

Kennedy is a main contender in the 2024 presidential election. He revealed that US-run labs across the globe, and particularly in Ukraine, were “using all kinds of new synthetic biology and CRISPR technology and genetic engineering techniques that were not available to a previous generation” to produce bioweapons that were banned by the international law and citied in the Biological Weapons Convention.

In early March 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense released information indicating that the United States was deploying an extensive biological research program in Ukraine. According to the ministry, the US has spent more than $200 million on 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine that participated in the US military biological program.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said one of the priority tasks of the Ukrainian laboratories was to collect and send to the United States strains of pathogens of dangerous infectious diseases, namely cholera, anthrax, tularemia, and others.

“There is a clear trend: pathogens that fall within the Pentagon’s area of interest, such as Covid-19, bird flu, African swine fever, subsequently become a pandemic, and American pharmaceutical companies become the beneficiaries,” the general claimed, without further elaborating on the cycle.

According to Kirillov, the US was extensively studying coronaviruses just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

In July, the White House announced the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy tasked with “leading, coordinating, and implementing actions related to preparedness for, and response to, known and unknown biological threats.”

Russian military leaders believe using disease that could be used as weapons may be another step in Washington’s plans to gain control over the global biological and epidemical situation.

“As in 2019, the US has begun preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations,” Kirillov noted, slamming US military leaders for employing military applications for the diseases.

Moscow does “not rule out that the United States will use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of a biological nature,” the general said.

