Coups, sanctions tools of arrogant powers to suppress independent nations: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says arrogant powers are pulling out all the stops to suppress independent nations.

“Influence, coup d’état, economic sanctions, hard and soft warfare are all tools that arrogant powers use to suppress the will of independent countries,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his X account on Saturday.

The post marked the 70th anniversary of the 1953 military coup engineered by the American and British spy agencies, CIA and MI6, to topple Iran’s then Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq.

The top Iranian diplomat said a review of the coup shows the old and modern colonialism has a “fixed” line in dealing with the freedom and independence-seeking tendencies of nations.

The violent coup that took place on August 19, 1953 resulted in scores of civilian deaths and restored Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s West-backed monarchial rule.

It was not the first time foreign spy agencies, in particular the CIA, were involved in military coups overseas to overthrow what they labeled unfriendly governments and install friendly dictatorial regimes.

Mosaddeq, who was convicted of treason by a court martial after the coup, served three years in solitary confinement and eventually died under house arrest in exile in 1967.

Experts say the upheaval, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad Coup, was to ensure the Iranian monarchy would safeguard Western oil interests in the country.

