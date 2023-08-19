Ukraine’s president asks for Gripen jets during visit to Sweden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hold a joint press conference in Harpsund, southwest of Stockholm, on August 19, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began discussing with Sweden the possibility of receiving Gripen jets, as he arrived for a visit to the capital Stockholm on Saturday. Gripen is a light single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft.

Zelensky announced the visit on social media, saying he will hold talks focused on “partnership, defense cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security.”

“I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine,” he added.

After meeting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Zelensky said he began discussing with Stockholm the possibility of receiving Gripen jets to boost its air defenses.

“Today we discussed in detail the future steps regarding the possibility of opening the subject of receiving Swedish Gripens,” Zelenskiy said at a joint news briefing with Kristersson.

Kristersson made no mention of the aircraft in his remarks though.

Ukraine and Sweden also signed an agreement that will see Ukraine begin production of Sweden’s CV90 combat vehicle.

US sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

The US military has decided to send F-16 fighter planes to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands as soon as the training of Ukrainian pilots is completed.

Sweden broke with its doctrine of not delivering weapons to countries at war after Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine and pledged to provide Kiev with thousands of AT4 anti-tank weapons.

It has been supplying Kiev with weapons such as tanks, anti-aircraft systems and armored Type 90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Since the start of the war, Stockholm has sent $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

This week, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said the government was planning a new $313.5 million military support package to Ukraine, consisting mainly of ammunition and spare parts to previously delivered weapon systems.

