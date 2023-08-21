Revolutionary Association of the Women of Afghanistan (RAWA). Message from Afghan Women

By Friba and RAWA

Global Research, August 21, 2023

***

First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to our sisters, who took a step-in solidarity with Afghan women on the second anniversary of the seizure of power by the Taliban’s anti-women executioners.

Unfortunately, the prevailing atmosphere inside the country has deteriorated every day and the field for RAWA activities and women’s protests has become narrower.

In today’s era the Taliban are trying to destroy even the smallest and most basic manifestations of life in (for example, access to the right to work and education and choosing women’s clothing) and various atrocities and the lack of security and poverty have increased the suffering of our miserable masses, still women have kept alive the flame of and resistance and hope. They are not giving up and are trying to raise their voices through every possible method and fight against the religious fascism of the Taliban, these servants of the US imperialism.

We are proud to fight hand in hand with the women struggling around the world for justice and freedom, this fight gives us strength and inspiration.

International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023

***

August 20, 2023

Taliban Detain Eight Courageous Afghan Women Protesting in Kabul

In a recent and concerning development, Taliban fighters have reportedly detained eight individuals associated with the “Union and Solidarity of Afghan Women” movement following an attack on a gathering of women protesters in Kabul.

Sources reveal that the Taliban apprehended these eight individuals within Kabul city and have taken them into custody. The incident unfolded on Sunday, August 20th, when Taliban fighters executed the arrests from a confined location in the Khairkhana district of Kabul.

An insider source informed Hasht-e Subh that these women have been identified as Hajar, Khatol, Lima, Farida Moheb, Husna, and three others whose names are undisclosed. The source added, “The women had assembled to organize an event, but the location was surrounded, and they found themselves unable to leave.”

According to the source, as darkness descended, Taliban fighters entered the premises and apprehended the detained women. Photographic evidence obtained by Hasht-e Subh also indicates that Taliban fighters initiated an assault on the site where these women had gathered.

Meanwhile, the Union and Solidarity of Afghan Women’s movement verified the incident through an official statement, affirming that these women were detained before they could carry out their planned protest action.

The statement reads, “Members of this movement had planned to hold a protest in a confined area within Khairkhana Square in Kabul due to security concerns. However, before the protest could take place, Taliban forces stormed the site and detained eight of these women.”

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first instance of the Taliban detaining women activists. Since assuming control over Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed various restrictions on the country’s citizens.

*

