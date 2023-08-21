US-made F-16 aircraft will only ‘escalate’ Ukraine war, Russia warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sit in a F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, Denmark, August 20, 2023. (Photo by Reuters)

Russia has warned that the provision of US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by Denmark and the Netherlands will escalate the war in the ex-Soviet republic.

The two countries announced on Sunday they would provide Kiev with a number of the American single-engine supersonic warplanes. Six of the promised jets will initially be delivered around New Year.

The announcement came a few days after the United States approved the delivery of the multirole fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin strongly condemned Denmark and the Netherlands for the donation.

“The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict.”

“By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” Ambassador Barbin said.

Denmark and the Netherlands have also taken the lead in preparing an F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday the Netherlands and Denmark would give an unspecified number of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once all transfer conditions are met.

“Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force,” in cooperation with the US and other allies, he said in a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a military air base in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven.

US sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

The US military has decided to send F-16 fighter planes to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands as soon as the training of Ukrainian pilots is completed.

The Ukrainian government views the F-16 warplanes as vital to the success of efforts to drive Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory in a counteroffensive that has proceeded slowly since its launch in early June.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said on Monday “around 8-9 Russian fighters are present on the occupied territories, dropping guided bombs and launching aviation missiles. With F-16, they won’t be able to do that… Air superiority is the key to success on the ground; we all must comprehend this.”

Denmark will deliver 19 warplanes in total. The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available but has not yet decided whether all of them will be donated to Kiev.

“We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that,” said Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen on Monday.

Ukraine has consistently called on its Western allies to supply its forces with the fighter jets. Western allies were initially reluctant to provide Kiev with advanced warplanes, fearing the provision of new fighter jets might trigger a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow. Russia views the F-16 transfer as a “colossal risk.”

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/08/21/709362/Russia-Ukraine-F16