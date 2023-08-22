Is There a Genuine “Anti-Imperialist People’s Movement” in West Africa? Niger’s Military Government is Supported by the Pentagon

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, August 22, 2023

Introduction

According to reports, “An Anti-imperialist People’s Movement” has unfolded spontaneously across francophone West Africa in support of Niger’s Conseil National pour la sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP) (National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland) which came to power on July 26, 2023 in a military Coup d’Etat against the elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Demonstrations in Niger by supporters of the CNSP government have largely targeted France calling for the withdrawal of French troops:

“Protesters attempted to storm the French embassy to express their outrage at the decades of colonial and neo-colonial domination their country has suffered.” (Liberation News)

Pressured by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) (led by the president of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu) as well as by the African Union and the UN, Niger’s military junta has “refused to reinstall the ousted president” (August 8, 2023).

“Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, … who is now the chair of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had threatened just days after the ascendancy to power of the CNSP to lead a military intervention to reimpose Bazoum. (Black Agenda Report, emphasis added)

In recent developments, thousands of young people have gathered in Niamey’s stadium, to sign up as volunteers in defense of their country.

ECOWAS threats have contributed to “building greater animosity against France and the U.S.”

Is This “Anti-Imperialist Movement” a Reality? Or is it Fake?

While ECOWAS is portrayed as an organization which (of course unofficially) serves the neocolonial interests of both France and the U.S., people throughout West Africa have been misled regarding the role of Niger’s Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP).

Niger’s military junta is not committed to combating US sponsored neocolonialism in sub-Saharan Africa. Quite the opposite: The CNSP military leadership is (indirectly) controlled by the Pentagon.

At least five senior members of the Niger military Junta received their training in the U.S.

General Abdourahamane Tiani who led the coup d’Etat and who is currently head of the CNSP military Junta received his military training at the National Defense University’s (NDU) College of International Security Affairs (CISA). CISA is the U.S. Department of Defense’s “flagship for education and building of partner capacity in combating terrorism, irregular warfare, and integrated deterrence at the strategic level” (emphasis added)

Brig. General Barmou who currently represents the military junta undertook his military training in the U.S. at Fort Moore, Columbus, Georgia and at the National Defense University (ND)

Brig. General Bardou and his team are categorized by The Wall Street Journal as “the good guys”:

“At Center of Niger’s Coup Is One of America’s Favorite Generals…[General Barmou]”. In the words of Victoria Nuland (August 7, 2023):

“... General Barmou, former Colonel Barmou, is somebody who has worked very closely with U.S. Special Forces over many, many years.”

Tacitly acknowledged by US Deputy Secretary of State Nuland, both General A. Tiani and Brig. General Barmou in terms of their military profile and background are “friends of America”.

Will these “good guys” –who have the “NeoCon blessing” of Victoria Nuland– lead a genuine movement against U.S. imperialism?

Has Mali “Joined Niger’s CNSP “in Building an Anti-imperialist Movement”?

Despite his anti-colonial rhetoric largely directed against France, Mali’s (Interim) Head of State Colonel Assimi Goita is also a faithful instrument of the Pentagon. He received his military training in the US, while also actively collaborating with the U.S. Army Special Forces (“Green Berets”). Confirmed by the WP, Colonel Assimi Goita participated in a USAFRICOM training program known as Flintstock. He has also studied at the Joint Special Operations University at the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

How on earth can these “goods guys” trained in America constitute the basis for leading an “Anti-Imperialist Movement against America”, sounds contradictory: with the support of America?

What should be understood, is that Washington controls both sides. i.e. ECOWAS as well as Niger’s CNSP Military Junta. It also controls numerous African governments throughout the continent.

What seems to be unfolding is a dangerous scenario of conflict (engineered by the U.S.) which is intent upon fostering political divisions in West Africa, and which could at some later stage potentially lead to military confrontation.

Washington’s Unspoken Objective: “Remove France from Africa”

As outlined in an earlier article by the author:

“USAFRICOM has a military base in Niger. The US military has been routinely collaborating with their Nigerien counterparts

The unspoken objective of Victoria Nuland’s mission [August 7, 2023] was to ultimately “negotiate”, of course unofficially Niamey’s “alignment” with Washington against Paris”

It is worth noting that in January 2022, The Republic of Mali led by Colonel Assimi Goita –who is a “friend of America” as well as an instrument of the Pentagon– had already in 2022 set the stage of “Paris out of Africa”.

Colonel Assimi Goita (image above: second from Left) issued a directive to “end diplomatic, military and economic ties with France”. He also confirmed an end of Mali’s ECOWAS membership.

Concurrently, he announced that French was to be abolished as Mali’s official language. That reminds me of Rwanda under Paul Kagame which –starting in the late 1990s– became an English speaking “US Protectorate” in Central Africa. (See Annex entitled a Brief History of US-France Relations)

