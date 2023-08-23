The People versus the Powerful is the oldest story in human history. At no

point in history have the Powerful wielded so much control. At no point in

history has the active and informed involvement of the People, all of them,

been more absolutely required.

William Rivers Pitt: 02/25/03



The Project for the New American Century, or PNAC, is a Washington-based

think tank created in 1997. Above all else, PNAC desires and demands one

thing: The establishment of a global American empire to bend the will of

all nations. They chafe at the idea that the United States, the last

remaining superpower, does not do more by way of economic and military

force to bring the rest of the world under the umbrella of a new

socio-economic Pax Americana.



The fundamental essence of PNAC’s ideology can be found in a White Paper

produced in September of 2000 entitled “Rebuilding America’s Defenses:

Strategy, Forces and Resources for a New Century.” In it, PNAC outlines

what is required of America to create the global empire they envision.

According to PNAC, America must:

* Reposition permanently based forces to Southern Europe, Southeast Asia

and the Middle East;

* Modernize U.S. forces, including enhancing our fighter aircraft,

submarine and surface fleet capabilities;

* Develop and deploy a global missile defense system, and develop a

strategic dominance of space;

* Control the “International Commons” of cyberspace;

* Increase defense spending to a minimum of 3.8 percent of gross domestic

product, up from the 3 percent currently spent.



Most ominously, this PNAC document described four “Core Missions” for the

American military. The two central requirements are for American forces to

“fight and decisively win multiple, simultaneous major theater wars,” and

to “perform the ‘constabulary’ duties associated with shaping the security

environment in critical regions.” Note well that PNAC does not want America

to be prepared to fight simultaneous major wars. That is old school. In

order to bring this plan to fruition, the military must fight these wars

one way or the other to establish American dominance for all to see.



Why is this important? After all, wacky think tanks are a cottage industry

in Washington, DC. They are a dime a dozen. In what way does PNAC stand

above the other groups that would set American foreign policy if they could?

Two events brought PNAC into the mainstream of American government: the

disputed election of George W. Bush, and the attacks of September 11th.

When Bush assumed the Presidency, the men who created and nurtured the

imperial dreams of PNAC became the men who run the Pentagon, the Defense

Department and the White House. When the Towers came down, these men saw,

at long last, their chance to turn their White Papers into substantive

policy.



Vice President Dick Cheney is a founding member of PNAC, along with Defense

Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and Defense Policy Board chairman Richard Perle.

Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz is the ideological father of the

group. Bruce Jackson, a PNAC director, served as a Pentagon official for

Ronald Reagan before leaving government service to take a leading position

with the weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin.



PNAC is staffed by men who previously served with groups like Friends of

the Democratic Center in Central America, which supported America’s bloody

gamesmanship in Nicaragua and El Salvador, and with groups like The

Committee for the Present Danger, which spent years advocating that a

nuclear war with the Soviet Union was “winnable.”



PNAC has recently given birth to a new group, The Committee for the

Liberation of Iraq, which met with National Security Advisor Condoleezza

Rice in order to formulate a plan to “educate” the American populace about

the need for war in Iraq. CLI has funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to

support the Iraqi National Congress and the Iraqi heir presumptive, Ahmed

Chalabi. Chalabi was sentenced in absentia by a Jordanian court in 1992 to

22 years in prison for bank fraud after the collapse of Petra Bank, which

he founded in 1977. Chalabi has not set foot in Iraq since 1956, but his

Enron-like business credentials apparently make him a good match for the

Bush administration’s plans.



PNAC’s “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” report is the institutionalization

of plans and ideologies that have been formulated for decades by the men

currently running American government. The PNAC Statement of Principles is

signed by Cheney, Wolfowitz and Rumsfeld, as well as by Eliot Abrams, Jeb

Bush, Bush’s special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, and many

others. William Kristol, famed conservative writer for the Weekly Standard,

is also a co-founder of the group. The Weekly Standard is owned by Ruppert

Murdoch, who also owns international media giant Fox News.



The desire for these freshly empowered PNAC men to extend American hegemony

by force of arms across the globe has been there since day one of the Bush

administration, and is in no small part a central reason for the Florida

electoral battle in 2000. Note that while many have said that Gore and Bush

are ideologically identical, Mr. Gore had no ties whatsoever to the fellows

at PNAC. George W. Bush had to win that election by any means necessary,

and PNAC signatory Jeb Bush was in the perfect position to ensure the rise

to prominence of his fellow imperialists. Desire for such action, however,

is by no means translatable into workable policy. Americans enjoy their

comforts, but don’t cotton to the idea of being some sort of Neo-Rome.



On September 11th, the fellows from PNAC saw a door of opportunity open

wide before them, and stormed right through it.



Bush released on September 20th 2001 the “National Security Strategy of the

United States of America.” It is an ideological match to PNAC’s “Rebuilding

America’s Defenses” report issued a year earlier. In many places, it uses

exactly the same language to describe America’s new place in the world.



Recall that PNAC demanded an increase in defense spending to at least 3.8%

of GDP. Bush’s proposed budget for next year asks for $379 billion in

defense spending, almost exactly 3.8% of GDP.



In August of 2002, Defense Policy Board chairman and PNAC member Richard

Perle heard a policy briefing from a think tank associated with the Rand

Corporation. According to the Washington Post and The Nation, the final

slide of this presentation described “Iraq as the tactical pivot, Saudi

Arabia as the strategic pivot, and Egypt as the prize” in a war that would

purportedly be about ridding the world of Saddam Hussein’s weapons. Bush

has deployed massive forces into the Mideast region, while simultaneously

engaging American forces in the Philippines and playing nuclear chicken

with North Korea. Somewhere in all this lurks at least one of the “major

theater wars” desired by the September 2000 PNAC report.



Iraq is but the beginning, a pretense for a wider conflict. Donald Kagan, a

central member of PNAC, sees America establishing permanent military bases

in Iraq after the war. This is purportedly a measure to defend the peace in

the Middle East, and to make sure the oil flows. The nations in that

region, however, will see this for what it is: a jump-off point for

American forces to invade any nation in that region they choose to. The

American people, anxiously awaiting some sort of exit plan after America

defeats Iraq, will see too late that no exit is planned.



All of the horses are traveling together at speed here. The defense

contractors who sup on American tax revenue will be handsomely paid for

arming this new American empire. The corporations that own the news media

will sell this eternal war at a profit, as viewership goes through the

stratosphere when there is combat to be shown. Those within the

administration who believe that the defense of Israel is contingent upon

laying waste to every possible aggressor in the region will have their

dreams fulfilled. The PNAC men who wish for a global Pax Americana at

gunpoint will see their plans unfold. Through it all, the bankrollers from

the WTO and the IMF will be able to dictate financial terms to the entire

planet. This last aspect of the plan is pivotal, and is best described in

the newly revised version of Greg Palast’s masterpiece, “The Best Democracy

Money Can Buy.”



There will be adverse side effects. The siege mentality average Americans

are suffering as they smother behind yards of plastic sheeting and duct

tape will increase by orders of magnitude as our aggressions bring forth

new terrorist attacks against the homeland. These attacks will require the

implementation of the newly drafted Patriot Act II, an augmentation of the

previous Act that has profoundly sharper teeth. The sun will set on the

Constitution and Bill of Rights.



The American economy will be ravaged by the need for increased defense

spending, and by the aforementioned “constabulary” duties in Iraq,

Afghanistan and elsewhere. Former allies will turn on us. Germany, France

and the other nations resisting this Iraq war are fully aware of this game

plan. They are not acting out of cowardice or because they love Saddam

Hussein, but because they mean to resist this rising American empire, lest

they face economic and military serfdom at the hands of George W. Bush.

Richard Perle has already stated that France is no longer an American ally.



As the eagle spreads its wings, our rhetoric and their resistance will

become more agitated and dangerous.



Many people, of course, will die. They will die from war and from want,

from famine and disease. At home, the social fabric will be torn in ways

that make the Reagan nightmares of crack addiction, homelessness and AIDS

seem tame by comparison.



This is the price to be paid for empire, and the men of PNAC who now

control the fate and future of America are more than willing to pay it. For

them, the benefits far outweigh the liabilities.



The plan was running smoothly until those two icebergs collided. Millions

and millions of ordinary people are making it very difficult for Bush’s

international allies to keep to the script. PNAC may have designs for the

control of the “International Commons” of the Internet, but for now it is

the staging ground for a movement that would see empire take a back seat to

a wise peace, human rights, equal protection under the law, and the

preponderance of a justice that will, if properly applied, do away forever

with the anger and hatred that gives birth to terrorism in the first place.

Tommaso Palladini of Milan perhaps said it best as he marched with his

countrymen in Rome. “You fight terrorism,” he said, “by creating more

justice in the world.”



desire empire by the sword can be thwarted. It has already begun, but it

must not cease. These are men of will, and they do not intend to fail.



William Rivers Pitt is a New York Times bestselling author of two books –

“War On Iraq” (with Scott Ritter) available now from Context Books, and

“The Greatest Sedition is Silence,” available in May 2003 from Pluto Press.

He teaches high school in Boston, MA.

Scott Lowery contributed research to this report.

https://web.archive.org/web/20030407091744/http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article1665.htm