© Sputnik / Mikhail Tsaryuk

An Embraer Legacy business jet with three crew members and seven passengers aboard crashed in Russia’s Tver Region while en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow earlier on Wednesday.

PMC Wagner boss and businessman Evgeny Prigozhin was aboard the aircraft that crashed Wednesday near a village about 300 kilometers away from Moscow, according to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

Prigozhin is considered a notable Russian businessman who is primarily known abroad as the founder of Wagner Group, a private military company.

According to information released by the government agency, the plane was carrying the following passengers: Prigozhin, Evgeny Markaryan, Aleksandr Totmin, Valery Chekalov, Sergey Propustin, Nikolay Matuseev and Dmitry Utkin, who served as a Wagner deputy and co-founder.

https://t.me/geopolitics_live/4212?embed=1

The plane’s three crew members were commander Aleksei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova.

The Russian agency has indicated the flight permit issued for the aircraft, which was owned by a firm known as MNT Aero LLC, was issued in accordance with the established procedure.

https://t.me/geopolitics_live/4201?embed=1

The latest details released by officials on the plane crash site note first responders have since descended on the scene, and that the ongoing investigation is being personally supervised by Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/wagner-chief-prigozhin-was-aboard-crashed-private-jet-1112830074.html