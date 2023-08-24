Selected Articles: Russia, Donbass and the Reality of Conflict in Ukraine

By Global Research News

Global Research, August 24, 2023

Russia, Donbass and the Reality of Conflict in Ukraine

By Daniel Kovalik, August 23, 2023

I just returned from my third trip to Russia, and my second trip to Donbas (now referring to the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk collectively) in about eight months. This time, I flew into lovely Tallinn, Estonia, and took what should be about a six-hour bus ride to St. Petersburg. In the end, my bus trip took me about 12 hours, due to a long wait in Customs on the Russian side of the border.

BRICS: A New World Economic and Trading Force?

By Peter Koenig and Press TV, August 23, 2023

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are holding arguably one of their most important Summits from 22 to 24 August 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Several new countries – up to 40 it is said, including Iran – would like to join the bloc and were invited to attend the South African Summit.

Aid to Ukraine: The Administration Requests More Money and Faces Political Battles Ahead

By Mark F. Cancian, August 23, 2023

President Biden has asked Congress for an additional $24 billion for the war in Ukraine, bringing the total aid to $135 billion. Such aid is critical, not just for military operations but for easing the war’s humanitarian impact.

Cell Phones and The Deadly Risks of Microwave Radiation. “The Zapping of America”. Remembering Paul Brodeur

By New Mexico Chapter of People Without Cell Phones, August 23, 2023

Paul Brodeur, a former staff writer for the New Yorker magazine, died on August 2, 2023. He was the author of the pioneering book, The Zapping of America, which he published in 1977. It was the first book I ever read on the subject of microwave radiation.

Not a Single Court in the Western World Is Willing to Examine the COVID-19 Evidence. “Crimes Against Humanity” Revealed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

By Stephen Karganovic, August 23, 2023

Quite some time ago, in 2021 to be precise, we discussed the remarkable phenomenon of the German-American trial attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his plans to take the pandemic and its instigators to court.

Heavy Losses of Ukraine Armed Forces, Including Many Commanders: Germany’s General A. Marlow

By Ahmed Adel, August 23, 2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost many commanders, said German Army Lieutenant General Andreas Marlow to Reuters agency. This suggests that Germany’s training of Ukrainian troops makes no difference on the battlefield as these newly trained recruits do not reinforce an experienced leadership.

COVID mRNA and Pregnancy: Skyrocketing Deaths of Vaccinated Pregnant Women. Dr. William Makis

By Dr. William Makis, August 23, 2023

39-year-old Megan McCullah Burrows, a Physician Assistant at Siskin Children’s Institute specializing in Autism and ADHD evaluation, died on July 24, 2023 “after a sudden illness.” She died < 3 months after giving birth (May 1, 2023).

Was There Really a Massacre in Tiananmen Square, Or Was It an Illusion Fabricated by U.S. Politicians and Corporate Media to Make Americans Hate China?

By Jeremy Kuzmarov, August 23, 2023

In 1989, the American public was flooded with iconic images of brave Chinese students standing up to Chinese Communist tanks in Tiananmen Square—students who were then brutally slaughtered by the Chinese military. Or so we were led to believe.

Better Reform ECOWAS Than Embark on Military Adventures in West Africa

By Kester Kenn Klomegah, August 23, 2023

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the 15-member West Africa’s main regional bloc, is seemingly loosing its decades-old credibility in attempts to reinstate Niger’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum. The overarching combined narratives of the growing crisis, mass demonstrations in support for the military and the uncoordinated plan for military intervention are explicit signs of weaknesses on the side of ECOWAS.

“The IMF may demand Lebanon normalize with Israel.”

By Alberto Garcia Watson and Steven Sahiounie, August 23, 2023

Lebanon is a failed state economically, politically, and socially. Very little movement has occurred to help Lebanon recover from the depths of hopelessness. Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Alberto García Watson, a Beirut-based expert in the Middle East, terrorism and Islamic radicalism as well as a television correspondent.

