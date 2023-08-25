Russia says no chance of Western countries joining BRICS

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (AFP file photo)

Western countries do not have a chance of joining the BRICS group of emerging economies as long as they pursue hostile policies against Moscow, says the Russian deputy foreign minister.

Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that the “most important criterion” for membership was the “non-application by a potential BRICS participant of illegal sanctions against any member of the association.”

“All the countries who have been invited to join BRICS undoubtedly meet this requirement. As for Westerners, all of them as a group and each individual [Western] member pursue exactly the opposite line and thus inviting anyone from that group to join BRICS or even attend its events is out of the question. This is absolutely ruled out. And we will continue pursuing this course.”

If any Western state finds BRICS membership an attractive idea, Ryabkov said and refrains from the sanctions policy against any BRICS member and applies to join, such an application will be considered. “There is no other way.”

The heads of state of the BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, met with counterparts from the new members on the margins of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

BRICS collectively represents virtually 40 percent of the world’s population and one-third of the global economy.

On Thursday, the group announced that it had agreed to admit Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as new members. The membership will be effective as of January 1, 2024.

