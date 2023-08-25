Jaime C.

This Week’s Most Popular Articles

By Global Research News

Global Research, August 25, 2023

History: The Federal Reserve Cartel: Freemasons and The House of Rothschild

Dean Henderson, August 21, 2023

The Criminal Insanity of Climate Change: Direct Energy Weapons (DEW) Create Forest and Bush Fires, Destroying Entire Cities and Igniting Boats in the Sea.

Peter Koenig, August 20, 2023

Forced Into Taking COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, Nurses Are Developing Advanced Turbo Cancers

Dr. William Makis, August 18, 2023

Multi-Billion Dollar “Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)” Market, For Military and “Civilian Use” (?). Were DEWs Used in Hawaii?

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 17, 2023

Turbo Cancer: Social Media Influencers on Youtube, Instagram, TikTok Are Getting Turbo Cancers

Dr. William Makis, August 21, 2023

The Demolition of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. “The Devil’s Trick”

Mark H. Gaffney, August 19, 2023

The Worst Conspiracy Theory of Them All: That There Is No Way Out

Dr. Emanuel Garcia, August 22, 2023

The Covid “Vaccine”: A Bioweapon Disguised as a Medical Cure?

Prof. Anthony J. Hall, August 19, 2023

Not a Single Court in the Western World Is Willing to Examine the Covid-19 Evidence. “Crimes against Humanity” Revealed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Stephen Karganovic, August 23, 2023

Bombshell: Pfizer Gave Its Australian Employees COVID Shots from A “Separate Batch” Distinct from that Used for the General Population

Ben Bartee, August 18, 2023

Mr. Blue and the CIA

Edward Curtin, August 21, 2023

“Divide and Rule”: Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni Is Biden’s “Political Asset”. U.S. Behind Niger Coup d’Etat. America’s Hegemonic Wars Against Europe and Africa

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 20, 2023

What the Media Won’t Tell You About the Maui Fires

Patricia Harrity, August 21, 2023

Video: Directed-Energy Weapons (DEW) Used in WildFires?

Global Research News, August 18, 2023

Future Shock: Gearing Up for Global Heating While Our Sun and Earth Cool

Hildegard Bechler, August 19, 2023

Leaked Documents Indicate Zelensky About to be Replaced

Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, August 22, 2023

Russia, Donbass and the Reality of Conflict in Ukraine

Daniel Kovalik, August 23, 2023

The WHO’s Proposed Amendments Will Increase Man-Made Pandemics. Dr. Meryl Nass

Dr. Meryl Nass, August 21, 2023

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/this-weeks-most-popular-articles-110/5830185

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.