Agent Zelensky: Ukraine on Sale

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, August 26, 2023

“Zelensky relaunches the war on corruption. “Zero tolerance against corrupts and against those who get rich with war”: this is the title of the daily newspaper L’Avvenire giving the image of a simple and honest President who renounces any privilege and fights corruption.

This image, conveyed by the entire political mainstream media coverage, is demolished by Scott Ritter’s investigation “Agent Zelensky”.

Scott Ritter, a career soldier in the US Marines who specialized in intelligence, gave proof of intellectual honesty and courage when he was placed in charge of UN inspectors in Iraq in 1991-1998, and concluded that Iraq did not possess weapons of mass destruction and publicly opposed the 2003 war.

His investigative documentary film shows the offshore companies set up by Zelensky and associates in tax havens, through which “his puppeteers have provided a financial buffer” with an initial payment of 41 million dollars.

A Scott Ritter Investigation: Agent Zelensky – Part 1

The documentary shows the luxurious villas that Zelensky owns in Miami (only this villa is worth 34 million dollars), in Israel, in Forte dei Marmi (Italy), in London, in Georgia, in Greece, and also in Crimea (this is the only wrong investment because now Zelensky no longer owns it).

Scott Ritter’s investigation at the same time demolishes the false story that Russia destroys Ukrainian grain and thus starves Africa. The reality is that Cargill and other agribusiness multinationals are grabbing the best lands in Ukraine and using the grain produced there for their own strategies. The US plan to reduce food security in Europe to better control the allied countries falls within this framework.

The investigation shows Ukraine not only being robbed of its land, sold off by Zelensky and his associates to multinationals, but is increasingly indebted. The huge military supplies it receives from the United States and major European powers are not gifts but given on credit. Thus, Ukraine has already accumulated such a foreign debt that it would take centuries to pay it off. This debt will grow further with the “reconstruction” that Zelensky has placed in the hands of the US BlackRock, the largest investment company in the world.

